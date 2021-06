The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates. The Eighth U.S.-UAE Economic Policy Dialogue on June 8 was co-chaired by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs HE Abdulnasser Alshaali and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Peter Haas to further develop bilateral ties and solidify the economic partnership between the two countries. The dialogue was opened by Ambassador Marcia Bernicat, Senior Official for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood. The Deputy Chief of Mission of the UAE Embassy to the United States Shaima Gargash also participated along with numerous officials from both governments.