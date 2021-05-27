Important Toy News: Monsters, ghouls, villains and spooky things haunt this week

While Disney villains have long struck fear into the hearts of audiences, it's hard to deny just how stylish they can be, with Toynk Toys paying respect to the most iconic villains in Disney's roster with dinnerware sets emblazoned with their image. In addition to a dinnerware set featuring the likes of Maleficent, Evil Queen, Jafar, and Ursula, Toynk also has sets honoring Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, which also honors the evil Oogie Boogie. You can head to Toynk Toys' official site to see the items, as they have also released a new line of Disney-inspired mugs.