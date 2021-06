For more than a decade, the lifestyle blogger has invited people to look, linger, and love items featured in her curated lists of home decor, fashion, and accessories, gathering more than 60,000 followers on Instagram. Started as a creative outlet after her children, now 11-year-old daughter, Lilly, and nine-year-old son, Fletcher, were born, Look Linger Love has evolved into a full-time pursuit. This summer look out for brand collaborations with Casuarina Jewelry, sportswear brand Lilla P, and accessories line WKND WYFR. Here, Evans shares what’s in her beach bag and more.