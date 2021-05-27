Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet Of The Week – Dixie

northwestmoinfo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease meet Dixie! Dixie is an Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix who is approximately 3-4 years old and loves people! She came to Green Hills Animal Shelter as a stray, so not much is known about her history, but what we do know is that she has stolen the hearts of all the staff and volunteers. This girl makes all of our hearts so full!

www.northwestmoinfo.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cattle#Australian#Forever Home#Rabies#Hotdogs#Stolen#Visits#Open Business Hours#Phone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Pet ServicesKBOE Radio

MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: DIXIE

This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Dixie”, a 1 year old Domestic Shorthair mix cat. Dixie is up to date on all of her shots, she’s spayed, and she loves attention! She also gets along with other cats and doesn’t seem to mind dogs.
Petsrepublictimes.net

Kratos | Pet of the Week

Kratos is a happy boy ready to be your buddy. He is active and playful, walks pretty good on leash, and potty trained. He knows basic commands, likes eating treats, and is lovable. Kratos can be choosy who he picks to be his doggy friends but he loves all people, he is even good with children.
Champaign County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Bristol is an 8-week-old black and white female kitten, who is looking for her fur-ever home. She is playful, happy, sweet and ready to meet you. Come meet Bristol in the Kitten Cove room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Pet of the Week: Elima

Arlington’s latest Pet of the Week is Elima, a 19-year-old Citron-Crested Cockatoo. She makes the perfect companion — and alarm clock. Here’s what Elima’s human had to say about her:. This is Elima, my 19-year-old Citron-Crested Cockatoo. We moved to Arlington with my other parrot Topper (also a Citron-Crested Cockatoo)...
PetsThe Daily World

Georgie — Adoptable Pet of the Week

This Georgie could totally kiss the girls and they would not cry. Georgie could win the “most adorable ears” contest in … whatever type of contest might have a most-adorable-ears section. His paperwork says he’s a 1-year-old Boxer/Pit mix. I’m no expert, but I’m thinking Pit/Boston? He’s smallish for a Pit and has fabulously brindle patches on top of a white background. Georgie was found tied up, so tight his voice box has been damaged, yet he has a remarkably positive outlook on life. He needs more work with his leash manners. His foster of many months says he is completely house-trained and knows some tricks. He becomes heavily agitated when near a human using any type of power machinery or hand tool — such as a lawn mower, vacuum cleaner or even pruning shears. Maybe Georgie will give you the excuse you need to be a slacker when it comes to household chores. He is good with other animals — large and small dogs, cats, chickens, ducks and horses. He is untested around children, though he has a very high energy level, so a home with older children might be best. Georgie loves to play fetch, but he will not return the ball. If you’re not concerned about leaving some weeds in the yard and a few crumbs on the carpet, consider Georgie. He is available through PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Yoda

Yoda came to Animal Friend through our Humane Investigation team. She has tons of energy and needs a family that will help her find positive ways to exercise. Yoda also needs some training to help with her puppy manners. Yoda can live with kids at least 6 years old and can live with other dogs.
Petsruralradio.com

Tootsie- PHS Pet of the Week

Let me be your little Tootsie! I would like a lot of space to roam around as I am curious and do not like to be locked up in small spaces. Which is why I need to get out of here as soon as possible. They let me roam around the cat adoption room some days to get all of my curiosity out but it is not enough because I am more than ready for someone to walk into that room and fall in love with me and take me to a bigger place where I can roam freely. Can you be the one that saves me?
Petsruralradio.com

Tilly- PHS Pet of the Week

Picture this…you’re sitting in the sunroom reading one of your favorite novels and you hear a chirping sound getting closer. Around the corner strolls the beautiful Miss Tilly. Her tail flicks with excitement at the fact that you are going to sit with her in her favorite spot. She jumps gracefully up onto the bench next to you and snuggles into the side of your leg. The two of you spend the afternoon enjoying a good book, good company, and the warm sunshine through the windows.
Indiana StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

In Town GARAGE SALE Friday, Ju...

In Town GARAGE SALE Friday, June 4&Saturday, June 5 9am-1pm Tools, misc. household items, books, clothing, hand-crafted weather vanes and furniture including stools, chairs, rockers, cradle, settee and benches! Furniture and weather vanes are unique prototypes made for wood working classes, locally and around the country at schools of craft and art centers. A broad mix of style, sizes and finishes. Chairs are maker stamped. 216 W. 7th St.
Pet Servicesholrmagazine.com

6 Practical Pet Accessories That You Need to Buy for the Comfort of Your Dog

Whether they’ve been around for a year or only a few months, your pet becomes an essential part of the family. And just like you care for other family members, you would be trying your best to keep your pet comfortable and healthy. It is not news that adopting a pet means more than just feeding them a couple of times every day. You have to provide the comfort, security, and love that you promised while adopting the pup.
ShoppingPlainview Daily Herald

The best hiking pants (and shorts) for women

We all know how difficult finding a perfect-fitting pair of pants can be, mainly because standard industry sizing often seems very out of touch with the sizes and shapes of actual human bodies. The outdoor industry is no exception. For instance, according to the cut of the majority of hiking...
PetsVillage Voice

Dogs Deserve Beautiful Leashes From Pink Papyrus

There are millions of dogs out there, each with their own personality. Why shouldn’t their leashes reflect that? That was the idea Pink Papyrus founder Christine Abdelmalek had one day after watching other women walk their dog. Leashes are used on a daily basis, so why not invest in something unique and stylish? This drove Christine to launch Pink Papyrus, a brand specializing in creating stylish, carefully crafted accessories for man’s best friend.
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

Sidewalk sale through Sunday!

Sidewalk sale starts today and runs through this Sunday!. Up to 75% off assorted close-out items including select collars and leads, livestock supplies and more!. Get double punches on all regularly-priced items today, tomorrow and Sunday!. Don’t miss out on the great deals during the sidewalk sale and double-punch weekend...
Food & Drinksthedinnerbite.com

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

This thick and creamy mango pineapple smoothie is refreshing, healthy, and filling! Packed full of nutrients, this naturally sweetened smoothie is great for breakfast or snacks. Made with only 4 ingredients and ready in 5 minutes. You can use frozen or fresh fruits for this refreshing fruity tropical smoothie. Let...
Tunica, MSWREG

Animal lovers raise thousands for dog still recovering after being set on fire

TUNICA, Miss. — A dog set on fire by a child in north Mississippi continues to improve but is still weeks away from being released from an animal hospital. The Tunica Humane Society has released new pictures of Buddy, who is being treated for second and third-degree burns to his head at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State.
Designers & Collectionsbaltimorenews.net

Sobia Nazir Lawn Collection 2021

Sobia Nazir is a name in the Pakistani fashion industry that has changed the fashion era with its unique and epitomising style. The brand covers pret, formal, couture and lawn collections that have changed the epitome of fashion. With quality designs, affordable prices, fine quality and uniqueness, Sobia Nazir offers a collection of silk, lawn, evening wear, linens, bridals and embroidery wear that is a must have in your wardrobe. The brand has the style for every season and occasion. The cuts and each pattern on the fabric on clothing is elegant and classy. The bridal collection showcases the fine craftsmanship and a contemporary merge of traditional and modern elegance for the timeless nobility of a woman. The pret and embroidery collection of Sobia Nazir is a must have for your lunch, brunch and evening wear. The color, style and fabric is all what we look for in the clothing.
Recipessierranewsonline.com

Recipe of the Week: Sunshine Smoothie

It’s that time of year again when nearly everyone wants to be outside all day, every day. These are the times kids have been waiting for all year long. The sun is shining bright in the sky, the flowers are blooming and the temperature is rising every minute. Spring and summer are typically full of fun, laughter, family and friends – not to mention great recipes everyone can enjoy indoors and outdoors throughout the warmer months.
Petsdeeranddeerhunting.com

Top 50 Deer Hunting Products for 2021 | Part 1

Hunting is challenging, but good gear can be a difference maker. The right equipment can create fantastic food plots, proper clothing can keep bugs off and warmth in, and a good scent can draw in deer for a shot. There are so many products to choose from as a deer hunter it can be overwhelming to find which gear is right for you. The D+DH team has rounded up the top 50 deer hunting products of 2021. Here are the first 10 on our list. Stay tuned for Part 2 on June 11, Part 3 on June 18, Part 4 on June 25 and Part 5 on July 2.