Pet Of The Week – Dixie

This Georgie could totally kiss the girls and they would not cry. Georgie could win the “most adorable ears” contest in … whatever type of contest might have a most-adorable-ears section. His paperwork says he’s a 1-year-old Boxer/Pit mix. I’m no expert, but I’m thinking Pit/Boston? He’s smallish for a Pit and has fabulously brindle patches on top of a white background. Georgie was found tied up, so tight his voice box has been damaged, yet he has a remarkably positive outlook on life. He needs more work with his leash manners. His foster of many months says he is completely house-trained and knows some tricks. He becomes heavily agitated when near a human using any type of power machinery or hand tool — such as a lawn mower, vacuum cleaner or even pruning shears. Maybe Georgie will give you the excuse you need to be a slacker when it comes to household chores. He is good with other animals — large and small dogs, cats, chickens, ducks and horses. He is untested around children, though he has a very high energy level, so a home with older children might be best. Georgie loves to play fetch, but he will not return the ball. If you’re not concerned about leaving some weeds in the yard and a few crumbs on the carpet, consider Georgie. He is available through PAWS of Grays Harbor. They are open by appointment only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.