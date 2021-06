(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota and U-S flags will be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day to honor those who have died serving in the military. Governor Tim Walz said in his proclamation, "across the nation and in the State of Minnesota, we give thanks to those who undertake the great responsibility of defending our liberties and protecting democracy." The governor encourages homes and businesses to lower their flags to honor those who made the valiant sacrifice.