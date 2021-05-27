Taste of the Ozarks: Pineapple Shrimp Skewers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to spice up your flatbread. Grilled Artichoke, lemon and goat cheese flatbread. Preheat a grill or grill pan over high heat. In a small bowl, stir together the goat cheese, lemon zest, lemon juice and black pepper. Brush both sides of the flatbread with olive oil and grill until lightly toasted and warm, about two minutes per side. Remove from heat. Spread the ricotta mixture evenly on the flatbread and top with the artichokes and lemon slices. Grill until the cheese mixture loosens slightly and the pizza is well heated, about three minutes. Transfer the pizza to a serving platter and garnish with the spinach, basil and crushed red-pepper flakes.