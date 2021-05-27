Taste of the Ozarks: Pineapple Shrimp Skewers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add a tropical twist on your shrimp skewers. 2 fresh jalapeños cut into 1/2 inch rounds(optional) 1 pineapple peeled cored and cut into 1 inch chunks. Alternating each ingredient skewer the items onto the seven wooden skewers. Once all items are skewered brush with hoisin sauce. Preheat grill to 400 degrees. Grill until shrimp are completely cooked(all grey areas have turned pink). Serve with additional hoisin sauce for dipping recipe serves three to four.www.ky3.com