Steampunk-themed restaurant to open in downtown Waxhaw

WAXHAW, N.C. — A steampunk-inspired restaurant concept is again expanding in the Charlotte area, with a third location planned for downtown Waxhaw.

Current plans call for Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill to open at 216 W. North Main St. later this year, with a target date of December.

Owner Frank La Fragola has signed a 10-year lease for that 4,800-square-foot space in the historic Niven-Price Building, which has undergone a restoration. That brick building dates back to 1913.

