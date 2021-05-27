newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waxhaw, NC

Steampunk-themed restaurant to open in downtown Waxhaw

By Jenna Martin
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOVcG_0aDdNj7h00

WAXHAW, N.C. — A steampunk-inspired restaurant concept is again expanding in the Charlotte area, with a third location planned for downtown Waxhaw.

Current plans call for Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill to open at 216 W. North Main St. later this year, with a target date of December.

[ ALSO READ: City’s biggest food festival, Taste of Charlotte, sets fall date at new location ]

Owner Frank La Fragola has signed a 10-year lease for that 4,800-square-foot space in the historic Niven-Price Building, which has undergone a restoration. That brick building dates back to 1913.

WATCH: More than 5K pounds of chicken parts spill onto Highway 74 in Marshville

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
36K+
Followers
45K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waxhaw, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Waxhaw, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Marshville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steampunk#Food Festival#Food Drink#La#Jekyll Hyde Taphouse#Cox Media Group#Downtown Waxhaw#Restaurant#Grill#N C#City#December#Chicken Parts#Taste#Hyde#Fall Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Head of Veterans Bridge Home talks hot job market and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just as vaccines make it safer for people to come together, Veterans Bridge Home plans to do that at its new Veterans Transition Center. The organization, founded in 2011 to support veterans returning from active duty, has relocated from the Elizabeth neighborhood to the Billy Graham Parkway corridor, in space near the South Charlotte VA Clinic and nearby National Guard headquarters. With a major financial boost from Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE: LOW) and the NFL Carolina Panthers, VBH will celebrate a Memorial Day opening at 5260 Parkway Plaza Blvd.
Charlotte, NCcharlottemagazine.com

Camping Group Brings Charlotte Kids to the Outdoors

Keith Cradle is a busy guy. The 46-year-old serves as director of youth and juvenile programs for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also on the boards of directors for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Charlotte Trail of History—along with seats on the Mint Museum Contemporary Art Board and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. It’s no wonder Cradle unplugs from Zoom and escapes on weekends, when the avid hiker and camper heads to one of the several state parks that surround Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Solving Puzzle Wins Mecklenburg County Woman $150,000 Prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Tamara Mullis of Charlotte found 10 words on her VIP Cashword ticket to win a $150,000 top prize. Mullis purchased her winning $5 ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Charlotte. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Wilson’s World: “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C — @WilsonsWorld previewed “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation in Uptown Charlotte, sharing how you can create art with local artists this week! You don’t need to be a professional or even an artist to be a part of Ignite Nite‎. The fun event brings you together with local artists, a mystery box of art supplies and your imagination to create your own works of art!
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

UNCC grad breaks out of his comfort zone with photos of his community near Charlotte

Malik Norman just earned his degree in photography from UNC Charlotte, but his work had already gained local and national attention. His photographs have been shown at The Light Factory and in a juried show at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago that’s on view through July 4. He had a solo exhibition at UNCC’s Student Union Gallery and his images have been published in “Fraction,” an online photography magazine.
Charlotte, NCWbt.com

Duke Energy to move corporate headquarters to new plaza in uptown Charlotte

Duke Energy announced Monday the 40-floor office tower plaza currently under construction in uptown Charlotte will become the company’s new corporate headquarters. Formerly known as metro tower, Duke Energy plaza will house approximately 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real estate footprint. After a thorough review,...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Esther's Heart helps feed children across the Charlotte area

CONCORD, N.C. — Andrea King is the founder of Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry. "Most people in the community know me as Ms. Esther, but that's not my government name," King said. Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry comes from Esther in the Bible. "She went before the king without permission...
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

Charlotte actress Maritalyn Frazier branches out to film production

COURTESY MARITALYN FRAZIERCharlotte-based actress Maritalyn Frazier launched Never Too Young Productions earlier this year, with a debut movie, "Dead End: The Ambush of the Florence 7" based on a fatal confrontation in Florence, S.C. Maritalyn Frazier always wanted to tell a story about her hometown, but never like this. The...
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

YouDay: Coat of happiness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a story of a king who was so miserable and unhappy that he called together all of his closest advisers to find a remedy to fix his problem. His problem was he wanted to find happiness but was unable to find it in the material things he owned. He had wealth, but no happiness. He owned land, but no happiness. He had love ones, yet he found no love for himself. They tried all sorts of methods to rouse the king out of his deep dark despair-but to no avail. Finally one of the advisors suggested that they search the kingdom for the happiest man -the thought was if the king could put on the man’s coat, the happiness would rub off on him and he would be happy too.
Boiling Springs, NCgardner-webb.edu

Gardner-Webb Hosts 67th Academic Awards Day to Recognize Student Achievement

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—Gardner-Webb University recently recognized undergraduate students for academic excellence on the 67th Academic Awards Day. Winners of these awards exemplify the University’s core values of faith, service and leadership in their classrooms and communities. In honor of the award, each student may choose one book for purchase by...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Escape to The Atlantis Bahamas

If you're ready for a tropical getaway, consider The Atlantis Bahamas on Paradise Island. The Atlantis is welcoming tourists with open arms and covid protocol. Just complete a Bahamas health visa. You must either present a negative covid test result no more than 5 days before your trip, or your covid vaccination card.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Need a job? This Charlotte company is looking to hire 90 people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccinations are abundantly available, so employers are wondering why so many people don’t want to work?. Many companies say they are struggling to find workers. The labor shortage is so significant that businesses like restaurants and bars are paying people to come for interviews. U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Know anything about baseball cards to help this local mom?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone know about baseball cards? Asking on behalf of a mom to one of our amazing #MollysKids. Matthew Hobbs died of pediatric cancer many years ago. We’ve featured him multiple Septembers in a row, pointing out that pediatric cancer is NOT a new problem and there are local families who have been impacted for decades.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Let’s protect Asian Americans in Charlotte

On April 2nd, a local Asian-owned business in the Charlotte Transit Center, Plaza Sundries, was vandalized. The attacker hurled racial insults at the owners and caused an estimated $9,000 in damages. Just 12 days later, 37-year-old storeowner Devi Chauhan was shot in the chest while working at his Asian grocery store off Albemarle Road. His attacker did not attempt to rob the store, only to hurt Mr. Chauhan. Mrs. Chauhan is still scared to open the store back up and even to send their children to school, for fear that they might also be attacked.