THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION on Tuesday urged the US Supreme Court not to intervene in a high-stakes tax battle between the states of Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Solicitor General’s office, which represents the federal government before the Supreme Court, filed a brief weighing in on a dispute over whether Massachusetts can tax out-of-state residents who are working remotely for a Massachusetts company during the COVID-19 pandemic. The brief does not side with Massachusetts on the substance of the case, but for procedural reasons, urges the court not to hear New Hampshire’s challenge of the law.