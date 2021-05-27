Climate Change, Water Rights, & Maybe Even Rebellion

One great movie I’d recommend to anyone is The Milagro Beanfield War. In the film, a small town in northern New Mexico has a problem. A big developer bribed the state and bought up all of the water rights. The families that had been there for hundreds of years were left without a way to maintain their way of life. Many left the little village, and those who remained were impoverished. The development, which initially promised great jobs for the residents, instead brought white people in from out of town to do the work.