Suspect accused of killing man in Gastonia; body found in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest a day after a man was found dead in the Steele Creek area.

Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the scene on Barrands Lane near SedgeBurn Drive.

Police said they found Curtis Hopper dead, and that he had suffered a traumatic injury.

Detectives identified 23-year-old Tahj Matthias Ji’Reh Wall as a suspect in the homicide and after interviewing him at police headquarters, CMPD charged him with first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon and concealing a death.

Investigators also said Hopper was killed on S. Weldon Street in Gastonia before his body was found in Charlotte.

No other details about the crime have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

