Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Suspect accused of killing man in Gastonia; body found in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vtfh_0aDdNS4E00

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest a day after a man was found dead in the Steele Creek area.

Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the scene on Barrands Lane near SedgeBurn Drive.

[ ALSO READ: Suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte ]

Police said they found Curtis Hopper dead, and that he had suffered a traumatic injury.

Detectives identified 23-year-old Tahj Matthias Ji’Reh Wall as a suspect in the homicide and after interviewing him at police headquarters, CMPD charged him with first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon and concealing a death.

Investigators also said Hopper was killed on S. Weldon Street in Gastonia before his body was found in Charlotte.

No other details about the crime have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Shots fired into car during road rage encounter on I-485 in Matthews, police say)

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
39K+
Followers
49K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Cmpd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: 1 shot during robbery in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Someone was shot Friday night during a robbery in east Charlotte, CMPD stated. The crime happened on The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Return to this story for updates. ©2021 Cox Media Group.
Dallas, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Dallas woman identified in fatal stabbing of 7-year-old girl

DALLAS — Police in Dallas have identified a woman accused of fatally stabbing a 7-year-old girl and wounding a teen Thursday, authorities said. Troyshaye Mone Hall, 23, of Dallas, was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Dallas County online booking records. Hall was booked into jail at around 11 p.m. CDT Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday.
Texas StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Texas man wanted on charges tried to hide in chicken coop

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man wanted on several charges tried to elude deputies by hiding in a chicken coop before leading authorities on a chase. Ivan E. Kuritof, 23, was originally being sought on active warrants for assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary, KSAT reported. After he was detained Thursday, charges of evading arrest were added, according to Bexar County online court records.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

19-year-old accused of firing at people across Phoenix area

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona teenager suspected of killing one person and injuring a dozen others during a 90-minute string of drive-by shootings in metropolitan Phoenix told police he believed people were after him because of his involvement in another shooting, according to court documents released Friday. Ashin Tricarico,...
Kinston, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Pilot killed in plane crash near North Carolina drag strip

KINSTON, N.C. — The pilot of a small plane was killed when their aircraft went down near a drag strip in North Carolina, authorities said. News outlets reported the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said the aircraft crashed around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Kinston Drag Strip, where races were being held. Authorities said there was only one person on the aircraft, but their identity was not release because next of kin had not been notified.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Wisconsin police: Teens crash 2 stolen cars, rob restaurant twice

BLANCHARDVILLE, WIs. — Two teens are accused of stealing two cars and crashing them early Thursday before robbing a nearby restaurant twice, Wisconsin authorities said. According to Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill, Joseph Anthony Quaglia, 18, of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, and a 17-year-old from Galena, Illinois, stole a vehicle early Thursday and crashed it into a ditch, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Honolulu, HIPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Sharpton condemns Honolulu police shooting of Black man

HONOLULU — (AP) — Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton is condemning the Honolulu Police Department for the fatal shooting of a Black man as various versions of what led to the death continue to emerge. “Lindani Myeni’s killing is yet another sensational racialization and criminalization of an innocent...
Rockingham County, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

3 dead, 2 missing after tubing accident in North Carolina

EDEN, N.C. — Three people died and two others are missing after a group riding on inflatable tubes tumbled over a North Carolina dam Wednesday, authorities said. According to Rockingham County Emergency Services Director C nine people tubing on the Dan River went over the Duke Energy dam near Eden at about 7:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, WTVD reported.