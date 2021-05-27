newsbreak-logo
Warren, VT

Warren July 4 parade back on

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Warren Fourth of July parade is back on. People from all over converge on the Mad River Valley for Warren’s Independence Day celebration, but last year it was canceled because of COVID. Now, organizers say the 72nd festival is a go for Saturday, July 4th.

Warren, VT
Vermont Statesuncommunitynews.com

2011-2021: Tropical Storm Irene left its mark on Vt.'s landscape

A seven-year-long cooperative project helped restore a local river valley. Editor's note: This is the first of a summer-long series looking at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene 10 years after it ravaged central Vermont. The Sun-Vermont Eagle will examine the impact of the storm, in and around Addison County in the Green Mountain National Forest's Rochester and Middlebury Ranger Districts, as well as climate change impacts locally.
Vermont StateWCAX

Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont

Vermont is officially ranked first in the nation for vaccinations. Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. BIPOC vaccines. Updated: 9 hours...
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gets over $100,000 for Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative

$317,000 Awarded to Help Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont Communities Improve Recreation Opportunities. Vermont Business Magazine Grants from the Northern Forest Destination Development Initiative(link is external) will help 11 communities and organizations serve residents and visitors with improved outdoor recreation opportunities. Vermont will receive over $100,000 for six organizations. “This...
WCAX

Vermont launches citizen science project to update wetland maps

A 111-year-old covered bridge in Troy, Vermont, was destroyed last February after it caught fire. Now, two Northeast Kingdom students are doing their part to make sure that connection remains between the town and its former landmark. Raw video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID news briefing-May 17. Emerald Ash Borer...
Vermont StatePosted by
Larisa

8 Best Things To Do in Vermont

If you are looking for a unique place on the east coast, look no more because Vermont is the place to be. It's equal parts myth and reality, home to a mystique that other states can only envy. Whenever someone thinks of Vermont, images of sunlit meadows of black-and-white cows, dazzling white ski trails, tidy hillside farms, blazing red maple trees along a stone wall, covered bridges, buckets collecting sap for maple syrup come to mind. Even though these idyllic scenes still exist, there's a lot of modern things that pop up over the years. Nonetheless, you'll get to see both sides of Vermont. To help you have the best time, here are some of the best things you can do in Vermont:
Posted by
VTDigger

Covid-19 ‘newcomers’ find challenges in moving to Vermont

“Where we live, our internet is reliable — reliably slow,” one new resident told leaders at a Southern Vermont Economy Summit aiming to recruit and retain more people. Read the story on VTDigger here: Covid-19 ‘newcomers’ find challenges in moving to Vermont.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont school vaccination clinics kick off

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - School-based COVID vaccination clinics were open across Vermont on Monday. Nine of the 40 participating schools kicked off their clinics. The rest of the schools will be opening up throughout the week. Four out of the nine school clinics held Monday were hosted on school grounds.
Vermont StateWCAX

Vermont now leads the nation in Vaccinations

Crews first responded to the blaze Saturday night around 6 -- then they returned again Sunday morning around 6:30. Taking a walk on World Migratory Bird day in Vermont. Nature lovers ventured to the Missiquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton. Looking ahead: Week of May 17. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Vermont StatePosted by
Sulabh Gupta

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Montpelier, Vermont

Montpelier, the capital city of Vermont is a perfect spot for a weekend getaway. It is the seat of the International Vine and Wine Fair. Montpelier is also one of the least populous state capitals in the United States. While the city is famous for attractions like Place de la Comedie, the Musee Fabre, and the medieval streets, its food scene is very often underappreciated.
Norwalk Hour

Vermont speeds up reopening, NH Fisher Cats update mask rule

A state senator in Maine wants to create a grant program to help theaters in the state stay in operation after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic. Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has introduced a bill that would provide the grants to performing and cinematic arts venues. The program would be...
Vermont StateWCAX

BIPOC kids get the COVID-19 vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids of color in Burlington got their turn at vaccination on Saturday. It was the first of many clinics for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) children ages 12 to 15. The state of Vermont has been prioritizing people of color in the vaccine rollout because those populations are overrepresented in COVID hospitalizations and deaths.
Vermont StateValley News

Column: Return from N.Y. in a Vt. state of mind

My friend and neighbor Randy Coffin, long ago rode the bus from Strafford to New York City to see her future husband, The Reverend Bill, who was staying with Arthur Miller. She carried a pumpkin under her arm for making soup, and may as well have worn long braids and a handknitted sweater, for she was a Vermonter. The British songwriter Sting sings about an Englishman moving through the streets of New York, his walking cane and manners making him feel like an alien. “Be yourself no matter what they say,” he admonishes the listener.
Vermont StateNew Haven Register

Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department can now see how old the deer was on the department's website. The tooth is used to determine the age of the deer and provides information that helps in...
WCAX

Vermont company gets $5 million for extreme cold system

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - A Vermont company is getting more than $5 million for a New Hampshire-based project examining the effects of extreme cold on different kinds of roadways and airstrips. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory is providing the funding to Applied Research...
Vermont StateThe Valley Reporter

First solar shingles in Vermont installed in Warren

The first Tesla solar shingles to be installed in Vermont were installed in Warren at the Reicher home in mid-April, an event that was so noteworthy that the New York Times sent a photographer and interviewed homeowner Dan Reicher for an April 29 feature. Reicher said that he purchased his...