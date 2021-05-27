newsbreak-logo
Gucci Mane Speaks on ‘Tense’ Jeezy ‘Verzuz’ Battle, Foogiano’s Arrest

By FNR TIGG
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGucci Mane’s iconic career has been marred by several high-profile beefs, the most notable of which was his longstanding feud with Jeezy. This tension has come to a head multiple times, but the pair decided to try to move past their issues by participating in a not-so-friendly Verzuz battle in November. In a new Billboard cover story​, Gucci finally touched on the evening and explained why feelings were still so raw even decades later.

