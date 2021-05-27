Gucci Mane Speaks on ‘Tense’ Jeezy ‘Verzuz’ Battle, Foogiano’s Arrest

ATL artist Yung Mal is transitioning into the next phase of his career as the CEO of his own 1.5 Da Label which is named after his childhood neighborhood.The project is Inspired by his drive to stand up and become his own boss after experiencing his come-up with his mentor Gucci Mane and frequent collaborator Lil Quill. Mal is gearing up to drop his first project in over a year, ‘1.5 Way Or No Way’ out now on Alamo Records. In anticipation of the project, we got a chance to speak with him to discuss his goals for 2021, the title meaning of his project, artist he would like to collaborate with + much more. Get into the interview below.