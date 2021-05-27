newsbreak-logo
Public Health

NH state-managed vaccination sites to close at end of June

By Associated Press
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. (AP) - All state of New Hampshire-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closing at the end of June, state officials said Thursday. The sites will be closed on Monday, Memorial Day. They will reopen on Tuesday, June 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and at that point, will only provide second-dose vaccinations, health officials said in a news release Thursday. Those sites will close on Wednesday, June 30.

