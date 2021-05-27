Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Confirm They Were ‘Crushing Hard’ During ‘Friends’
Hardened nostalgists bagged a victory this week with the release of a long-teased Friends reunion special. The special, aptly named Friends: The Reunion, takes a script-free approach as the original cast of the hit NBC comedy looks back on the decade they spent in front of the camera together. Tucked into the special is a question from roundtable host James Corden about “off-screen romances,” with the Late Late Show host noting they were all “young” and “hot” when the show kicked off in 1994.www.complex.com