Watch Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti’s “Miss the Rage” Video
Trippie Redd released the video for his new single, “Miss the Rage,” featuring Playboi Carti. For the video that dropped on Thursday, Redd and Carti bring the single’s title to life by turning a vacant lot into their personal smash room. Together, they set a car on fire while also breaking out its windows and headlights with a bat. They then turn their attention to random objects left in the lot. Like the car, these pieces are either consumed by flames or broken into pieces.www.complex.com