Watch Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti’s “Miss the Rage” Video

Breanna Barbara released a new single, "Big Bang Blues," last month, and now she's back with another. "The Way Out" is dark and foreboding, with just Breanna's delicate guitar and smokey voice to power it. "I wrote 'The Way Out' before the pandemic hit but it’s been coming into my head more and more since the dread of the news this past year," Breanna says. "It’s a song about desiring an escape from one's own mind, body and world. That feeling of pining and longing to get outside of your own life or existence. For me personally when I manage to get out, be it through movement or music, there is a calming presence that makes me forget for a second. And through that moment always comes the never-ending realizations, that the only real way out is always within myself."