Senate confirms Christine Wormuth as Army secretary after brief reversal

Christine Wormuth, shown here in August 2014 at the Pentagon, was confirmed as the first woman to serve as secretary of the U.S. Army on Thursday. File Photo by Glenn Fawcett/Department of Defense

May 27 (UPI) -- Christine Wormuth was confirmed as the first woman to serve as secretary of the Army Thursday, following a confirmation and reversal to the same post the night before.

A few hours after the Senate confirmed Wormuth as Army secretary Wednesday, Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the confirmation had been reversed.

Army Times reported that the senator did not respond to a request for comment, and that Schumer had deleted a previous tweet hailing her confirmation.

Politico quoted an unnamed a Senate Armed Services Committee aide, who attributed the reversal to "a mix-up on the floor."

On Thursday morning, Schumer posted a tweet announcing Wormuth had been confirmed.

President Joe Biden nominated Wormuth, who served as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy during the Obama administration, in April.

She most recently directed the International Security and Defense Policy Center at Rand and served on Biden's Pentagon transition team. Wormuth moved through her May 13 confirmation hearing with little trouble, though Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., threatened to block her confirmation over questions about an unnamed Army major who was reportedly chronically underpaid by the Army.

Wormuth is the fourth Biden nominee to be confirmed to a Pentagon post, following Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and policy chief Colin Kahl.

Two more nominees await confirmation by the full Senate after being approved by the committee: Mike McCord for Pentagon comptroller and Ronald Moultrie, nominated as the Pentagon's top civilian intelligence official.

