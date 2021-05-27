newsbreak-logo
Protests

Regarding Lynn Road protests

By The Acorn Staff
theacorn.com
 3 days ago

Watching new developments in the GOP hierarchy in the House of Representatives makes me believe they need to trade in their Qanon face masks in exchange for tinfoil hats with MAGA emblazoned on the front. We can include those self-described caring and compassionate souls who stand on the 101 Freeway...

www.theacorn.com
SocietyWashington Post

I’d be a Republican if it weren’t for the Republicans. So might many other African Americans.

Robert J. Walker, a retired educator and freelance writer in Walls, Miss., is the author of “12 Characteristics of an Effective Teacher.”. In an 1927 interview with the Harvard Crimson, Swarthmore College philosophy professor J.H. Holmes said he had spoken with Mahatma Gandhi about the Indian leader’s views of Western religion. “I like your Christ,” Gandhi told him, “but not your Christianity.” During Gandhi’s lifetime, many in India embraced the teachings of Christ, but they did not see Christ-like examples lived by their British rulers — and thus saw no need to convert to the Christian faith.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Baloney': Deceased Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick's Girlfriend and Mom Slam GOP Over Riot Commission

The mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick have condemned congressional Republicans for blocking the January 6 commission. Earlier this month, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 252-175 to approve legislation to form an independent commission to probe the Capitol riot. But on Friday, the legislation was blocked in the Senate amid strong Republican opposition. Only six GOP senators crossed party lines to support the measure, which failed on a 54-35 vote.
ProtestsThe Guardian

The stifling of protest around the world paves the road for authoritarian rule

As the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a former Minneapolis police officer passes this week, we continue to contend with relentless violence by law enforcement against people of color and other marginalized communities. Since that tragic loss, law enforcement in the United States have killed 181 Black people – a disproportionate rate compared with other groups. And, globally, law enforcement officers also continue to engage in rampant violence against civilians, which is frequently directed at members of societal groups that have endured historic discrimination. However, another deeply disturbing reality that has emerged is the brutal crackdown on police accountability protests and protesters worldwide, who, following Floyd’s killing, united their voices against racial injustice to a level not seen since the anti-apartheid movement of the 1980s. As dangerous as police violence has been for Black communities and other marginalized groups across the world, the stifling of protest and betrayal of protesters poses a particularly nefarious global threat, with devastating civil and human rights consequences if left unchecked.
Congress & Courtstri-lakestribune.net

Republicans in U.S. Senate block probe of Capitol riot

The vote highlighted how Republicans are reluctant to cooperate. Schumer had sought to pass USICA on Thursday, but it was delayed by partisan political disagreement over how much time was allowed to consider amendments and which amendments would get votes. Immediately after the defeat, Senate leader Chuck Schumer set a...
Utah Statekuer.org

PM News Brief: Road Delays, Defund The Police Protest & Nearly Half Of Utahns Believe In 2020 Voter Fraud

Education Board Considers Approach To Equity And Diversity Training. The Utah State Board of Education is considering a new rule that would require districts to provide diversity and equity training for teachers. It would also place guardrails around curriculum related to race and other identity groups. The rule has been in the works for several months, but board members are under increased pressure to address whether Critical Race Theory is taught in schools. The discussion around the rule illustrated the fine line board members are walking as they work to address disparities in public schools while not overstepping parents’ concerns about reverse racism. Read the full story. — Jon Reed.
U.S. Politicsncadvertiser.com

Letter: Time to rebrand the Republican Party

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and his rabid followers in the party, seem determined to rebrand the Democratic Party as the party of “radical socialism.”. Aside from the fact that Republicans have no idea what those two words actually mean, and that true socialists are turning over in their...
Politicsorlandoadvocate.com

COMMENTARY: Moscow Mitch Madness

I have always been politically independent. I’ve tried to be fair when writing about politics. I write about both major political parties, I criticize both and I praise both when praises are due. But “Moscow” Mitch McConnell has exposed himself, the corny hats and white sheets have literally come off...
Congress & CourtsNY Daily News

Create a Jan. 6 panel, Mr. President

The House of Representatives passed a bill, with bipartisan support, to create a special commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has succeeded in blocking the bill in the Senate, so legislation to create an investigative commission is unlikely to reach President Biden’s desk.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AFP

Impasse on probe underscores Republican angst over US Capitol riot

By blocking creation of an independent, bipartisan January 6 commission, congressional Republicans have signaled they would rather approach next year's midterm elections unencumbered by potentially damning findings about the deadly US Capitol riot. Even an 11th-hour personal plea by the mother of a US Capitol Police officer who died after battling with rioters on January 6 went unheeded.
Congress & CourtsSantafe New Mexican.com

Another filibuster, another stain on nation

Until last week, the most depressing filibuster in American history was South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond rambling for 24 hours and 18 minutes in hopes of killing a civil rights bill. He took just one bathroom break in all that time, yielding the floor for a few minutes so another...
Politicsbostonnews.net

Democratic politicians expected to be named Ambassador to Ireland

WASHINGTON D.C.: Massachusetts Representative Claire Cronin is expected to be nominated to become the next U.S. Ambassador to Ireland. Cronin, in her early sixties, has been a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives since 2013. She is a graduate of both Stonehill College and Suffolk University Law School. Cronin...
Congress & CourtsGreenwichTime

Fred McKinney (opinion): Who needs the Republicans in Congress? The example of the 1967 Kerner Report

There is plenty of consternation on both sides of the aisle and in both houses of Congress about a “bipartisan” commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Republicans simply do not want any commission to investigate the attempted coup, because they are understandably concerned about the impact the findings will have on their chances in the 2022 and 2024 elections. Democrats are losing sleep not wanting to appear to be pursuing a purely partisan commission that might result in a lot of work but lack credibility with most Americans.
Congress & CourtsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Column: Republicans need Jan. 6 commission

It’s been a given that Democrats would benefit from an official probe into the Jan. 6 rampage on the Capitol and Republicans would not. The thinking goes that Democrats would use a commission report to bash Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. It would certainly detail how former President Donald Trump incited his supporters to commit the outrage.
Politicsawanireview.com

Republicans are at a crossroads

Since the November 2020 elections and even more since the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, the predominant divisions within the Republican Party have regularly made headlines. Not long ago, about 100 members of the political party spoke of splitting and forming a new party. To these loud voices...
Congress & Courtsmagazinebuzz.com

No commission for storming the Capitol on January 6

It wasn’t unexpected, but now it’s a cudgel. Republicans suspend a commission on the deadly storm of the US Capitol in January. updated: May 29, 2021, 07:24Posted: May 29, 2021, 07:16. There will be no support from Congress, An independent multiparty commission on what actually happened on January 6, when...
Texas StateCourier News

Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over.
Foreign Policyrandrlife.co.uk

Mark Brzeziński is the US ambassador to Poland

This information appeared in the latest article of the American newspaper “New York Times” Annie Carney, the White House correspondent. According to its findings, the son of the former Polish National Security Adviser to President Jimmy Carter – Zbigniew Brzezinski – may take on a diplomatic mission in Poland. This nomination is considered by US President Joe Biden himself – we read in the magazine.