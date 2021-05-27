Mental support for LBGTQ+ allies

newsbreak-logo
PFLAG Ventura will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tues., June 15 via Zoom. The group is for family, friends and allies of the LBGTQ-plus community. For more information, call Kerry Newlee at (805) 765-1672 or email pflag.ventura.ca@gmail.com.

Ventura, CAcitizensjournal.us

Need somewhere to develop public speaking skills ? Ventura Toastmasters Club 24 is for you

Tucked away in a backroom of the China Kitchen Restaurant in Ventura is a hidden gem. Ventura Toastmasters Club 24 meets (presently meets via zoom) every Monday evening at the China Kitchen, 4020 E. Main St, b2 from 6-8pm (pre-pandemic). My first time visiting this group I knew that this was my toastmaster’s club. I knew that this club was a place where I could work through fears of public speaking. Club 24 could help me expedite my personal growth. This group of people are a lively bunch, filled with encouraging words, support, and kindness. Feeling like I belong to a healthy family, this group met my needs to grow into a better speaker.
Ventura County, CAKEYT

Ventura County vaccinating young teens

OXNARD, Calif. -- Ventura County is now vaccinating 12 to 15 year-olds in the area. On Friday, Ventura County Public Health held a pop-up vaccine clinic at a local middle school, and there was a huge turnout. "As I was driving up C Street and saw the line I was...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
Ventura County, CAoxnardpd.org

Awareness for Autism Society Ventura County in April of 2021

CONTACT: Paul Carganilla, Community Affairs Manager. Each year, the Autism Society celebrates the month of April as Autism Acceptance Month: an effort to spread awareness and acceptance of individuals and families affected by autism. 2021 marked the third consecutive year the Oxnard Police Department joined in this effort with educational community “pop-ups” and fundraisers. This year, the Department teamed with Autism Society Ventura County and local Starbucks stores to raise over $10,500.00 for the cause.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Camarillo, CAcitizensjournal.us

The Business of Camarillo City Council continues 12 May 2021. Council meeting venue changes to Camarillo Library on 19 May 2021

The business of the city is important, very important. Open council meetings are important, and in fact required by law. Every Camarillo Councilmember understands the duty of this public format. It’s an obligation required by the Brown Act. Attendance at the second Camarillo City Council in-person meeting on Wednesday night, 12 May 2021 was light. The meeting to be viewed on YouTube https://youtu.be/l4EhZsnY3Us.
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Walk To End Alzheimer’s To Be In Person This Fall

Ventura County, California, — The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host the 2021 West Ventura County Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in person at the Collection at Riverpark on Saturday, Sept. 25. According to the association, the health and safety of all participants remains the top priority as...
Oxnard, CAVentura County Reporter

PUBLIC SPECTACLE | Smart Art

A design made by Salma Galvan of Pacifica High School in Oxnard was selected for a flyer used to promote a vaccine clinic to take place at the school on Saturday, May 15. Galvan is a student of Gabriel A. Valdez, who teaches applied medical English at Pacific High School’s Health Science Academy.
Ventura, CABakersfield Channel

Why and where Californians moved during the pandemic

Millions of Americans moved in the last year including here in California. We are taking an in-depth look at some of the changes. Data from the 2020 census showed population changes across the country. Texas tallied 4 million new residents. Florida saw another 2.7 million. Both will have more representatives in Congress and electoral college votes.
Ventura County, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Equity Conference set for May 24

The Ventura County Office of Education will hold its inaugural virtual Equity Conference from 2 to 5 p.m. Mon., May 24. The conference will be delivered in English and Spanish. The three-hour event will address issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion in Ventura County public schools and feature a variety...