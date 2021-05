The Village of Honeoye Falls and the owners of Critics Family Restaurant are working together on a plan that will allow for the update and expansion of the Honeoye Falls Fire Department. In June 2020, the Village of Honeoye Falls established a Fire Station Building Committee, composed of a variety of local residents and stakeholders, and charged with the task of assessing the facility and the community needs. The current firehouse, located at 7 Monroe Street, has been the home to HFFD for 76 years. It was originally built in 1944 with a partial renovation in 1975.