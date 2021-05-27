newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

2 months in prison for dad who paid $40K in ACT cheat scheme

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Uyi3_0aDdLy2w00

BOSTON (AP) — The founder of a private equity firm who paid $40,000 to have someone secretly correct his daughter’s ACT exam answers was sentenced Thursday to two months in prison for his role in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Before the judge handed down his sentence, Mark Hauser cried as he asked for forgiveness and said had been driven only by a desire to help his youngest daughter, who has struggled throughout her life with serious medical issues.

“I know medical challenges are not an excuse,” Hauser said during the hearing held in Boston’s federal court. “I was in a really bad place with her struggles. I was not trying to establish prestige for myself or for my daughter. My only concern was to help her catch her breath,” he said.

Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, said during their sentencing hearings last year that Hauser was the one who recommended they work with the ringleader of the college bribery scheme, Rick Singer. Hauser used to serve as chairman of the board of the Los Angeles high school attended by Loughlin and Giannulli’s daughters.

The case against Hauser and his plea agreement was made public hours after the sentencing hearings for Loughlin and Giannulli last August. Giannulli was released from prison last month after being sentenced to five months for paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as bogus crew recruits. Loughlin served two months behind bars.

In addition to his private equity firm, Hauser also ran an insurance company. Days after prosecutors announced Hauser’s plea deal, Florida-based insurance company Brown & Brown announced that they were backing out of a deal to buy Hauser’s insurance firm for $187 million.

Hauser, who splits his time between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Los Angeles, paid Singer $40,000 to have someone pose as his daughter’s ACT proctor and secretly correct her answers, authorities said in court documents. The proctor, Mark Riddell, has also pleaded guilty in the scheme. Riddell got Hauser’s daughter a score of 31 out of 36, prosecutors have said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell had asked for two months behind bars, saying Hauser’s actions were not a momentary lapse in judgement but a concerted effort to use his privilege to give his daughter a leg up in the admissions process.

Hauser’s lawyer had sought probation instead of prison time. Hauser pleaded guilty in September to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Insurance#Bribery#Federal Prison#Sentencing#Federal Court#Conspiracy#Ap#Brown Brown#Scheme#Probation#Husband#Daughter#Lawyers#Court Documents#Bogus Crew Recruits#Hearing#Bars#Forgiveness#Full House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Montana Statedtnpf.com

Montana Man Sentenced to Prison in Cattle-Rustling Scheme

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- A Montana man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution after pleading guilty to a cattle-rustling scheme, according to court documents filed in a federal court in Montana. Joshua James Chappa, 45, pleaded guilty...
Milwaukee, WINew Haven Register

Ex-financial adviser sentenced to 63 months for fraud scheme

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former financial adviser has been sentenced in Milwaukee to more than five years in federal prison for scamming $2.6 million from 27 victims, including his own parents. According to court records, Edward Matthes, 51, persuaded family, friends and community members in Oconomowoc to invest in fictitious...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Executive, 60, who referred Lori Loughlin to mastermind behind college admissions scandal is sentenced to two months in jail for paying $250,000 for his OWN daughter's ACT exam to be rigged

The founder of a private equity firm who paid $40,000 to have someone secretly correct his daughter's ACT exam answers was sentenced Thursday to two months in prison for his role in the college admissions bribery scheme. Before the U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock handed down his sentence, Mark Hauser...
CelebritiesPopculture

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Lori Loughlin Update Following Prison Release

Candace Cameron Bure has shared an update on her Full House co-star Lori Loughlin, following the actress's prison release. During an interview with Daily Blast Live, and reported on by E!, Cameron Bure confirmed that she has been in touch with Loughlin over the past few months. "Yes, I've talked to Lori many times and she's doing well," the Fuller House star shared.
Lawrence, MAPosted by
Shore News Network

Massachusetts Fentanyl dealer gets 30 months in prison

CONCORD – Joel Espinosa, 22, of Lawrence, Massachusetts was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, a cooperating individual and an undercover agent purchased nearly 80 grams of...
Public Safetythenonprofittimes.com

Former CEO Going To Prison

The former chief executive of a nonprofit in Connecticut is facing a long prison sentence after admitting to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization. Michael Meakem, 59, of Norwich, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in federal court in New Haven, Conn., to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme.
Charlotte, NCyumanewsnow.com

Man Sentenced to 78 Months for Money Laundering in Tobacco Smuggling Scheme

Charlotte, North Carolina - A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday to 78 months in prison for conspiring to commit money laundering and filing a false tax return. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Phil Howard, 55, arranged on at least 221 different occasions for cut-rag tobacco to be transported by trucks from Wilson, North Carolina, to an area on or near the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation Reservation (Akwesasne Reservation) as part of a conspiracy to smuggle the tobacco into Canada without paying Canadian federal excise duties and provincial taxes. The Akwesasne Reservation straddles the U.S.-Canadian border on both banks of the St. Lawrence River. Co-conspirators then smuggled the cut-rag tobacco over the St. Lawrence River and transported it to the Kahnawake Mohawk Nation Reservation in Quebec. Ultimately, the cut-rag tobacco was manufactured into contraband cigarettes.
CollegesJanesville Gazette

Mom charged in college admissions scandal says trial risks her life

A California woman facing trial in the U.S. college admissions scandal said charges against her should be thrown out because she’d be risking her life if she took the witness stand. Elisabeth Kimmel of La Jolla ended up in the hospital with a heart issue after heavily armed federal agents...
CelebritiesMarin Independent Journal

Inside Lori Loughlin’s luxe, post-prison getaway with husband

Of the estimated 2.3 million Americans who’ve done time in jails or prisons, many struggle to find jobs and places to live or to get basic help rebuilding their lives and successfully reintegrating into society. Then there’s Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli. They, of course, are not like...
Wichita, KSWichita Eagle

Wichita tax preparer who defrauded IRS of $100,000 sentenced to 18 months in prison

A Wichita tax preparer who admitted to defrauding the Internal Revenue Service of more than $100,000 has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Sonia Hernandez-Smith, also known as Sonia Raquel Vazquez, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court after previously pleading guilty to one count of making false statements in a federal tax return. She had originally been charged with 20 counts, but the rest were dropped as part of a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Hanoverton, OHSalem News Online

Dad gets 30 months in prison for scalding young child

LISBON — A Hanoverton area man was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Wednesday after a Common Pleas Court jury found him guilty in April of scalding his young daughter in a bathtub. Joseph Messenger, 28, Woodsdale Road, Hanoverton, told Judge Scott Washam he may not be the greatest...
Cranston, RIautobodynews.com

Rhode Island Man Sentenced to 10 Months for Car Warranty Fraud Scheme

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Herman Cabral, 62, of Cranston, RI, was sentenced May 26 to 10 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion for a wire fraud conspiracy offense. According to Acting U.S. Attorney...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Hudson Con Man Sent To Federal Prison For Cheating Seniors Out Of $450,000

A Union City financial adviser is headed to federal prison for a plea-bargained 27 months for stealing more than $450,000 from mostly elderly, Spanish-speaking clients. Ramon Herrera, 37, persuaded unwitting more than three dozen clients to sign blank withdrawal slips, which he then filled out to pull cash from their accounts in the form of cashier’s checks, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.