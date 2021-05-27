Cancel
Bay County, FL

Hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday begins Friday

By Grayson Jarvis
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane season begins on June 1, and already a named storm has developed and dissipated in the Atlantic. The time has come to make sure you’re gathering supplies for your family’s hurricane kits. This Friday will mark the beginning of the 2021 disaster preparedness sales tax holiday, which will waive sales taxes on many essential supplies.

