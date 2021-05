For a number of days in September of 2013, Canada’s performing sensation Louise Pitre presented a one-person show detailing her personal journey through childhood, professional career and various relationships. This courageous, intimate performance was bolstered by her own original music. If you had the good fortune of being in the Theatre Passe Muraille on one of those nights, you have memories to last a lifetime. We can join some of that magic with an online viewing of one of those breathtaking evenings posted from May 28 to 31, 2021. The storyline and performance are magnificent, but the overall driving force is Ms. Pitre’s superb and luxurious voice.