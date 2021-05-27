Cancel
NBA

Rose, Randle Rally Knicks Past Hawks To Tie Series at 1-1

By Associated Press
 17 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Derrick Rose scored 26 points, Julius Randle shook off a miserable first half to lead a third-quarter turnaround and the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-92 in Game 2 to to tie the series. Randle was 0 for 6 with just two points at halftime and the Knicks were staring at a 13-point deficit. But with Rose moving into the starting lineup to start the third quarter, Randle scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the period as the Knicks surged into the lead. The winner of the NBA’s Most Improved Player award finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds despite another poor shooting night. Trae Young scored 30 points for Atlanta after having 32 and hitting the tiebreaking shot in Game 1.

