Louisiana State

Louisiana man to serve life sentence in death of 3-year-old

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man will serve a life sentence for the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, who was fatally beaten eight years ago.

The Acadiana Advocate reports that Landon C. Broussard, 29, accepted a plea deal Monday in the 2012 death of Julian Madera.

Broussard faced the possibility of the death penalty if he was convicted, according to the newspaper. His trial was scheduled for December. The Lafayette man’s prison sentence comes with no possibility of parole, probation or sentence suspension.

In November 2012, Broussard – then 19 – brought Madera’s naked, lifeless body to his grandmother’s house in Lafayette.

Broussard told police he found the boy unresponsive in a bathtub as he babysat while Madera’s mother went to class. He also said a door fell on the 3-year-old the night before.

Police said the evidence didn’t match Broussard’s story. An autopsy found that Madera died from blunt force trauma. It concluded that his body showed signs of long-term physical abuse and rape.

Prosecutors dropped rape charges pending resolution of the murder charge, according to the newspaper.

Laura D. Smith, the boy’s mother, pleaded guilty to cruelty of a juvenile for not stopping Broussard’s abuse. She served time in jail and was released.

