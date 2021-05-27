newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Extortion Investigation in Norfolk County

heartfm.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK COUNTY - Norfolk County OPP are investigating an extortion case, involving intimate photos and videos shared over the internet. Police say a local man recently met a woman online and started chatting. Intimate photos were exchanged during this interaction. The women then demanded money from the man, saying she forward the pictures to family and friends if he didn't pony up the dough. No funds were sent and police were called immediately.

www.heartfm.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extortion#County Police#Norfolk County Opp#Man#Intimate Photos#Internet#Videos#Money#Pictures#Cash#Norfolk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
O'brien County, IAkicdam.com

O’Brien County Authorities Investigating Monday Burglary

Primghar, IA (KICD)– Authorities in O’Brien County are investigating after a local business was reportedly burglarized earlier this week. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office took a report Tuesday from Baxterz Bar and Grill in Primghar noting the someone is believed to have broken into the building sometime the night before.
Indiana Statemax983.net

Inmate Death at Marshall County Jail under Investigation

The Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Plymouth woman in the Marshall County Jail. The incident was reported Sunday morning after a member of the jail staff found 31-year-old Tiffany Helbling unresponsive in her jail cell. She was in the cell alone. Police say jail staff began...
Bleckley County, GA41nbc.com

GBI investigating after Bleckley County inmate dies

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bleckley County Jail inmate died Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency. That’s according to a news release from the office of Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody, which said 21-year-old Zachary Russell of Cochran was arrested Tuesday by the Cochran Police Department and then taken to the Bleckley County Law Enforcement Center, where CPD arrestees are housed by the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office.
La Plata, MDBay Net

Charles County Detectives Investigating Homicide In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. -- On May 22 at 11:36 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Pomonkey Way in La Plata for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, Jazmiah Zyri Nelson, 18, of La Plata, was on a four-wheeler with two acquaintances when someone fired a gun toward them as they were riding in the area of the townhomes. Nelson was struck in the upper body and flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma where she was pronounced deceased several hours later. A second female was grazed by a bullet; she was treated for her injury and released. Detectives are pursuing leads; this does not appear to be a random shooting. At this time, no additional details can be released. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect in this case. The investigation is ongoing.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

State police: Wounding of suspect in Chicot County to be investigated

Two law enforcement officers in southeast Arkansas opened fire on a stolen Police Department vehicle Friday afternoon, injuring the driver, according to Arkansas State Police. State police, at the request of Chicot County authorities, will investigate the use of deadly force by the two officers, a news release said. While...
Augusta, GAallongeorgia.com

Two Charged in Montgomery County Murder Investigation

UPDATE from GBI: On Friday, May 21, 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Ta’Lawrence Terraine Vickers aka “Saga,” age 35 of Atlanta, in Augusta, Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously secured arrest warrants for Vickers relating to the murder of Zacheriah Douglas Wright. Vickers was charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, commission of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and participation in criminal gang activity.
Giles County, VARoanoke Times

Giles County investigators seek identity of skeletal remains

The Giles County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying human bones found near Glen Lyn. A news release posted Thursday on the sheriff's office Facebook page said that on Sunday, officers were called to the Shumate Falls area after fisherman spotted skeletal remains on the bank of the New River.
Eastland County, TXPosted by
FOX West Texas

Eastland County Sheriff resigns after investigation

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The Eastland County District Attorney's Office released a statement Thursday morning regarding the resignation of Sheriff Chad Roberts. According to the DA's office, on Jan. 21, 2021, allegations of misconduct by former Ranger City Manager Chad Roberts regarding public information requests under the Texas Open Records Act were submitted to the Criminal District Attorney's Office through the City of Ranger’s legal counsel.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday, May 20 in Washington County. VSP says shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a motel in the 15,500 block of Lee...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Georgia bureau launches extortion investigation into sheriff

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into extortion allegations against a county sheriff. The state Attorney General’s office requested the GBI open an investigation into Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor on Sept. 14, a bureau spokeswoman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. The GBI said the investigation is “active and ongoing,” but the agency could not provide any additional information.
Blount County, ALwvtm13.com

ALEA investigating in Blount County after chase, shooting

WARRIOR, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating in Blount County after a chase and shooting late Tuesday morning. Watch live video from the scene in Warrior above. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon, who is currently on military leave, shared a statement on social media and said one...
Goshen County, WYruralradio.com

Authorities Investigating Goshen County Woman’s Death

The Goshen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Monday morning. Authorities say they responded to a report of deceased female in her home. Now the case is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office and Goshen County Coroner’s...
Forsyth County, NCWXII 12

Forsyth County investigators search for wanted murder suspect

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's assistance in identifying an individual wanted in a murder that happened on May 13. The sheriff's office received a 911 call around 8:17 p.m. on Thursday about a shooting in the 600 building of...