Extortion Investigation in Norfolk County
NORFOLK COUNTY - Norfolk County OPP are investigating an extortion case, involving intimate photos and videos shared over the internet. Police say a local man recently met a woman online and started chatting. Intimate photos were exchanged during this interaction. The women then demanded money from the man, saying she forward the pictures to family and friends if he didn't pony up the dough. No funds were sent and police were called immediately.www.heartfm.ca