Houston Mural-Painting Festival Now in Full Swing
SEVERAL EYE-CATCHING new murals — over 20 in total — are being painted right now on the formerly drab walls of several appreciative buildings located all over the city. It's all part of the inaugural Houston edition of Big Walls Big Dreams Refresh, a mural painting festival curated and produced by Houston-based design house UP Art Studio with premiere sponsor Johnnie Walker, which just introduced its versatile new Johnnie Blonde whiskey exclusively to H-Town.