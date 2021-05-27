Cancel
Houston Mural-Painting Festival Now in Full Swing

By Daniel Renfrow
houstoncitybook.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEVERAL EYE-CATCHING new murals — over 20 in total — are being painted right now on the formerly drab walls of several appreciative buildings located all over the city. It's all part of the inaugural Houston edition of Big Walls Big Dreams Refresh, a mural painting festival curated and produced by Houston-based design house UP Art Studio with premiere sponsor Johnnie Walker, which just introduced its versatile new Johnnie Blonde whiskey exclusively to H-Town.

www.houstoncitybook.com
Entertainment
Visual Art
Politics
Biking
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Tonight's Performance of Fatherland at The Gordy Rescheduled

Stages theater has just announced that because of the threat of severe weather in the Houston area, tonight's performance of Fatherland by Candice D'Meza has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 5. The digital production, which premiered during Stages, 4th annual Sin Muros: A Latinx Theater Festival, will be viewed by...
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Buzzy Pan-Latin Steakhouse to Bring Heat to Four Seasons

Mexican-born, Denver-based chef Richard Sandoval must see some room in Houston for upscale pan-Latin cuisine because his steakhouse Toro Toro is coming to Downtown's Four Seasons Hotel this fall, according to an announcement made late last week. Toro Toro, from the chef who in 1997 opened upscale Mexican restaurant Maya...
Eater

A Latin American Steakhouse Will Open Inside the Revamped Four Seasons Hotel

A chic new seafood and steak restaurant from the self-proclaimed “father of modern Mexican cuisine” is headed to Downtown Houston later this year. Toro Toro, from longtime restaurateur Richard Sandoval, is slated to open in Downtown’s newly-revamped Four Seasons Hotel in Fall 2021. Toro Toro will replace Quattro, the Italian restaurant that previously occupied the hotel’s third floor restaurant space. (Sandoval also founded Bayou & Bottle, the hotel’s first-floor whiskey bar.)
Houston, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Botched COVID-19 Precautions

Last November, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, pulled off the nearly impossible: Despite a global pandemic, an economic recession, and even a hurricane scare, the grand opening of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building went off without a hitch. The building’s hollow glass exterior—set against a dramatic backdrop of skyscrapers—was a testament to the 10 years and $450 million it took to complete the museum campus’ expansion.
houstoncitybook.com

Sleeveless Chic: How to Go Back to Style This Summer

READY TO VENTURE back into the public eye? From happy-hour haute to glorified pajamas-gone-glam, our style guru collected five must-shop trends to revamp your style. Gone is the cold shoulder — the sleeveless trend is as hot as it gets! Vaccine-ready shoulder-baring blouses, tees and tanks by designers from Balmain to Retrofete can be dressed up or down. And as denim and trouser rises get higher, so does the crop.
Houston, TXbizjournals

Houston winery owners open Heights tasting room

Serca Wines opened a tasting room at 447 Heights Blvd. Sergio and Carolina Weitzman purchased the historic, 120-year-old home — the former office of Houstonia Magazine — to create a Serca Wines Tasting Room and several office spaces. Gary Loh of Loh & Co. represented the Weitzmans, while the seller was Pecan Tree Investments.
Houston, TXspacecityweather.com

Storms sagging south into Houston metro area on Monday afternoon

The heaviest rainfall today has fallen east of Houston, from Chambers County to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Some locations have received more than 12 inches of rain and some serious flooding is underway. Closer to Houston, a slow-moving band of showers has established itself just north of the Houston metro area....
Houston, TXKESQ

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

50 Cent bringing advanced business labs to 3 HISD high schools

HOUSTON — Houston has welcomed music icon 50 Cent with open arms, and now the accomplished rapper and businessman is returning the love with plans for more financial investments. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the rapper's charity organization G Unity Foundation and Houston United Group have partnered to found an...
Houston, TXcw39.com

New construction begins on Sims Bayou Greenway

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Parks Board, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Botanic Garden, Perry Homes, Harris County Flood Control District, Gulfgate TIRZ 8, Hobby Area Management District, and various elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 1.09-mile segment of Sims Bayou Greenway. The new segment will connect communities east and west of I-45. “The new Sims Bayou Greenway segment will be a transformational project that creates value for the community and connects Houstonians on both sides of I-45.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Houston, TXourtribune.com

Hunan Garden is victim of redevelopment

Kingwood has lost a dining treasure. Hunan Garden served its last meal, at least at its current location in the “old” H-E-B shopping center, May 16. “I am deeply saddened to say that, after 34 years in business in Kingwood, Hunan Garden will be closing its doors,” owner Jenny Wang Hou posted on her Facebook page April 22.