newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calabasas, CA

Kids chomping at the bit

By The Acorn Staff
theacorn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTASTES GOOD—Glad to finally reopen following COVID-19, Leonis Adobe in Calabasas welcomed the public back on May 22. Agoura Hills resident Aspen Zalman feeds one of the Adobe livestock animals at last weekend’s reopening. Visit leonisadobemuseum.org.

www.theacorn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Livestock#Kids
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
City
Agoura Hills, CA
Related
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Westlake Village, CAtheacorn.com

Teens do bling for Bumblebee

Two Agoura High School students used the pandemic to make lemonade out of lemons for some happy bumblebees. Lily Kamen and Brooke Kinomoto, both juniors at AHS, were inspired by videos posted on social media to start a jewelry-making business last summer. They combined their quarantine time and talents to...
Agoura Hills, CAtheacorn.com

Runaway labs have impromptu play date

Linda Levine of Agoura Hills recently brought her chocolate lab, Koko, to her friend’s home to play with her chocolate lab, Mousse. Levine says while she and her friend were visiting inside the home, a gardener accidentally left a yard gate open and both dogs took off to explore the neighborhood.
Calabasas, CApriceypads.com

17,000 Sq. Ft. French Château Asks $32M in Calabasas, CA (PHOTOS)

$32,000,000 | Built 2006 | 16,570 Sq. Ft. | 7 Beds | 7.5+ Baths | 1.11 Acres. A nearly 17,000 square foot French style château set on 1.11 acres is on the market for $32 million in Calabasas, California. Built in 2006, the property comes complete with guest house and 110-foot long Pebble Tec pool with infinity edge and two bridges. The residence includes a chef’s kitchen with groin vaulted ceiling, a breakfast room, a spectacular formal dining room with fireplace and library with hand-carved fireplace. There are seven bedrooms including the elegant master suite with large bathroom, enormous walk-in closets and two balconies with views. Additional amenities include a double floating staircase, hand built French Chandeliers, security system with cameras, Crestron and Lutron Smart Home systems, surround sound in all major rooms, limestone & hardwood floors, solid mahogany doors, an elevator, exterior walls & patios all wrapped in Italian Limestone, slate roof, generator and gated garages for six vehicles. The property is on the market for $32 million with Joshua Altman of Douglas Elliman.
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Zach Miller takes his game to Simi Valley

Feeling stressed? Zach Miller wants to help. As the new director of recreation for the Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District, Miller said he’s committed to the well-being of the Oak Park and Simi Valley communities. He wants the district’s network of parks, courts, trails, community centers, and the pool in Simi to provide a rejuvenating refuge for people who need to relieve the tension of the past year.
Agoura Hills, CAtheacorn.com

Agoura Hills Library reopens

As the pandemic abates, local cities continue to reopen their libraries to the public. The Los Angeles County Library reopened an additional 30 of its 85 libraries for select in-person service on May 10. The recently reopened libraries, including Agoura Hills, are operating at 75% capacity with mandatory physical distancing...
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Chabad centers offer Shavuot services

Shavuot is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the revelation at Mount Sinai and the giving of the Ten Commandments and the Torah seven weeks after the Jewish people left Egypt. The highlight of the Shavuot services will take place at 9:30 a.m. Mon., May 17, when the Ten Commandments will...
Agoura Hills, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Bridge construction spans several years

It’s been more than two years since workers began construction to widen the Chesebro Bridge in Agoura Hills, but the wait is almost over. The bridge, also known as the Palo Comado overpass, is inching closer to completion with city staff tentatively planning a virtual “opening” of the bridge on May 20.
Thousand Oaks, CASfvbj.com

‘Conejo Cash’ Program to Promote Hotel Stays

Visit Conejo Valley, the tourism marketing association for Agoura Hills and Thousand Oaks, is sponsoring a program called “Conejo Cash” to give eligible visitors at participating hotels a $100 Visa gift card. The travel incentive, which will run until the end of June, is for visitors who book a minimum...
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

Malibu Prepares for Upcoming Fire Season

Two nearby brush fires—the first of the season—raised local concern last Thursday: one in Westlake Village, dubbed the Country Fire, the other south of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Calabasas. Though fire crews made quick work of the two blazes, they were stark reminders that with May comes fire season—and Malibu residents should do their best to be prepared.
Calabasas, CAamlu.com

Tommy Lee Scores Japanese-Inflected Sanctuary in Brentwood for $4.2M

With his Calabasas residence on the market—the home is currently listed at $4.599 million—drummer and rock-and-roll therapy advocate Tommy Lee has purchased a new residence in Southern California. Toward the end of last month, Lee tossed down $4.15 million for a 1961-built four-bedroom house in the Los Angeles area. The...
Thousand Oaks, CAtheacorn.com

Calabasas, Thousand Oaks deal with early wildfires

Last week’s hot and dry conditions fueled a pair of fires in the Conejo/Las Virgenes region. Firefighters received a call at approximately 3:30 p.m. on April 29 about a blaze near Country Valley Road and Westlake High School in the Westlake portion of Thousand Oaks. Personnel from both Ventura and Los Angeles counties responded. The Country fire burned roughly 28 acres and caused numerous homes to be evacuated for several hours while crews responded to the scene.
Los Angeles County, CAtheacorn.com

Los Angeles County reaches vaunted yellow tier

Los Angeles County continued its extraordinary transformation as one of the nation’s worst hit areas in the pandemic to one of the safest as health officials announced Tuesday a move into the least restrictive yellow tier for business reopenings. A move from orange to yellow tiers in the state’s pandemic...