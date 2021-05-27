Kids chomping at the bit

$32,000,000 | Built 2006 | 16,570 Sq. Ft. | 7 Beds | 7.5+ Baths | 1.11 Acres. A nearly 17,000 square foot French style château set on 1.11 acres is on the market for $32 million in Calabasas, California. Built in 2006, the property comes complete with guest house and 110-foot long Pebble Tec pool with infinity edge and two bridges. The residence includes a chef’s kitchen with groin vaulted ceiling, a breakfast room, a spectacular formal dining room with fireplace and library with hand-carved fireplace. There are seven bedrooms including the elegant master suite with large bathroom, enormous walk-in closets and two balconies with views. Additional amenities include a double floating staircase, hand built French Chandeliers, security system with cameras, Crestron and Lutron Smart Home systems, surround sound in all major rooms, limestone & hardwood floors, solid mahogany doors, an elevator, exterior walls & patios all wrapped in Italian Limestone, slate roof, generator and gated garages for six vehicles. The property is on the market for $32 million with Joshua Altman of Douglas Elliman.