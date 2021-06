(Undated) – The United Way of Crawford County has announced “Season of Caring.” In years past the United Way celebrated the “Day of Caring,” this year they are taking it a step further. According to United Way of Crawford County, Community Resource Representative, Barb Shimer, “Season of Caring” will facilitate the goal of helping organizations hurt by the pandemic continue to offer their services by making volunteerism a year-round effort. Organizations that have volunteer opportunities, both virtual and physical, can register their volunteer projects with United Way of Crawford County. Submitted projects will then be matched with volunteers who have expressed interest in that type of work. For more information find this story at WTYEfm.com.