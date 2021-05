Officials in Powell Co have identified the person found deceased after an apparent fall at the Red River Gorge earlier this week. Powell Co Search and Rescue said 24-year-old Gabriella “Gabby” Smith, of Alexandria, Ky., slipped and fell from a roughly 150-foot ledge while hiking alone near the Auxier Ridge trail area. Officials were alerted that Smith, a medical student at the University of Kentucky, might be in danger when she left for the hike Monday afternoon and did not return. Search and rescue members were able to ping Smith’s phone to get her last known location to get GPS coordinates before searching the Auxier Ridge area with the help of the Wolfe Co Search and Rescue Team and the Tri-Community Fire Department.