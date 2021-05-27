Request a duplicate tax receipt

LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) Town of Jefferson SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY Planning, Design&Engineering Services Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) The Town of Jefferson (Town) is soliciting proposals for design professionals, engineering consultants and/or capable firms pursuant to federal procurement standards (24 CFR 85) and New York State Office of Homes&Community Renewal procurement guide. A copy of the detailed RFQ is available on the Town of Jefferson website (https://www4.schohariecounty-ny.gov/government/town-of-jefferson) The Town will utilize a qualifications-based procurement procedure to evaluate professional service firms or individuals that may provide services included, but not limited to, architectural, engineering or consulting having experience with rural municipal Planning, Design, Building Codes, Land Use Regulations/Zoning and Construction projects as outlined in the request. The deadline for submission of response to the RFQ is 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Additional information regarding this RFQ may be obtained by contacting Town Clerk and Collector, Leah Blumberg located at 677 N Harpersfield Road, Jefferson, NY 12093. Ms. Blumberg may be reached at Phone: 607-652-7931 Fax: 607-652-4049 EMAIL: twnclkjefferson@gmail.com.