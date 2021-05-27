Dubuque Man Arrested For Threatening Son Of His Girlfriend

A Dubuque teen has been cited following a two vehicle crash Saturday morning. A police report shows that 18 year old Tiffany Davis was turning onto Hill Street from University Avenue about 9am Saturday. The Davis vehicle went over the median and struck another vehicle – that was being driven by 31 year old Amanda Black of Dubuque. Davis, and two passengers in the Black vehicle, were taken to area hospitals. Davis has been cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle, not having a valid driver’s license and not having insurance.