Misdiagnosed: My Thirty-Year Struggle with a Debilitating Disorder. Jean Abbott was misdiagnosed as a young child with Spastic Diplegia, a form of Cerebral Palsy. After 33 years of countless doctor’s visits, medical procedures, unnecessary medications and surgeries, she was correctly diagnosed with Dopa Responsive Dystonia (DRD) and given a new life! Jean is the author of Misdiagnosed: My Thirty-Year Struggle with a Debilitating Disorder I Never Had and has appeared on the Today show, Good Housekeeping and the U.K.'s Daily Mail. Since then, an overwhelming number of people from around the world have contacted Jean to tell her how inspired they were by her journey from “wheels to heels”. These days, Jean enjoys all the adventures of her new life, but wouldn't change the journey that brought her to where she is today. Her positive attitude is highly contagious as she encourages others to appreciate the little things in life.