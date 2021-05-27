Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Misdiagnosed: My Thirty-Year Struggle with a Debilitating Disorder

lakevillerotary.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMisdiagnosed: My Thirty-Year Struggle with a Debilitating Disorder. Jean Abbott was misdiagnosed as a young child with Spastic Diplegia, a form of Cerebral Palsy. After 33 years of countless doctor’s visits, medical procedures, unnecessary medications and surgeries, she was correctly diagnosed with Dopa Responsive Dystonia (DRD) and given a new life! Jean is the author of Misdiagnosed: My Thirty-Year Struggle with a Debilitating Disorder I Never Had and has appeared on the Today show, Good Housekeeping and the U.K.'s Daily Mail. Since then, an overwhelming number of people from around the world have contacted Jean to tell her how inspired they were by her journey from “wheels to heels”. These days, Jean enjoys all the adventures of her new life, but wouldn't change the journey that brought her to where she is today. Her positive attitude is highly contagious as she encourages others to appreciate the little things in life.

lakevillerotary.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Medications#Drd#Good Housekeeping#Daily Mail#Thirty Year Struggle#Countless Doctor#Medical Procedures#Dopa Responsive Dystonia#People#Positive Attitude#Adventures#Washington Dc#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthverywellhealth.com

How Hoarding Disorder Is Diagnosed

Clutter is common, but for 2 to 6% of Americans it’s more than just clutter: it’s the sign of a mental health condition called hoarding disorder. Hoarding disorder is usually diagnosed through an examination of symptoms and behaviors, which you’ll learn more about in this article. Professional Screenings. Hoarding disorder...
Mental Healthverywellhealth.com

How Persistent Depressive Disorder Is Diagnosed

Persistent depressive disorder, formerly known as dysthymia, is a mood disorder with chronic (long-lasting) symptoms that may be less severe than those of major depressive disorder but last longer. The exact cause of persistent depressive disorder is unknown. However, there are specific criteria that are used by medical professionals to...
HealthThe Citizen Online

Stroke Survivor: ‘They said it was a miracle’

Timothy Boggs woke up around 5 a.m. and realized he could not move the right side of his body and he couldn’t talk or yell out. His wife was not in bed and he knew he had to alert her to his predicament. “I knew if I didn’t get out...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Supporting a Partner With an Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorders are very common and can have a profound, negative impact on relationships. Validating a partner's feelings is important, but shielding them from their distress can backfire, inadvertently reinforcing their anxiety. Anxiety-management strategies like approaching the things a partner fears and focusing on positive experiences can help. This post...
Kidscarolinaparent.com

ADVICE: Why Does My Kid Struggle with Noise?

A few hours at a local pizza restaurant with singing animals on stage, screaming kids, and the incessant pings of arcade games is enough to put me over the edge. I can usually hold it together, but as soon as my kids start screaming or fighting in the car, I lose it.
Mental HealthBeaumont Enterprise

State of the Nation's Mental Health: Stress is up, treatment is not

(BPT) - Our nation reported more mental health stress in 2020, but there was not a corresponding increase in people seeking mental health treatment, according to the inaugural State of the Nation’s Mental Health report. However, there were two conditions for which diagnoses and treatment grew in 2020: anxiety and...
Dillon, MTpolicetribune.com

Hero Down: Dillon PD K9 Mac Succumbs To Debilitating Health Issues

Dillon, MT – Dillon Police Department (DPD) K9 Mac died on Tuesday due to debilitating health issues and a simultaneous cancer diagnosis, according to his department. The DPD confirmed K9 Mac’s death in a Facebook post on Thursday. “It is with great sadness that we announce our K-9 Officer, Mac,...
Mental HealthCosmopolitan

12 Mental Health Podcasts To Listen to on a Bad Brain Day

Here’s a sentence that just about everyone with a pulse can relate to: My mental health has suffered a lot in the last year. Everybody is stressed out of their minds and stretched too thin. It’s more important than ever to prioritize mental health, wellness, and self-care. But, uh…how, exactly? When you’re already having a bad brain day, trying to get yourself out of a rut can feel impossible. Which is why I highly recommend turning down your thoughts and turning up a mental health podcast.
Kidsthekashmirimages.com

Addressing mental health issues

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It is heartening to note that the divisional administration has finally launched Taskeen, a tele-counselling platform for psychological support of Covid-19 affected children. A team of psychologists and resource persons on alternate days shall provide counselling to address fear, anxiety and other mental stress related issues among the Covid-19 affected children by providing them psychological first-aid and emotional support. The team of psychological experts shall cater to children in quarantine, isolation and in Covid-care centres. The counselling shall also be given to the children who have their parents or near ones as Covid positive, besides also to those children who have lost their family members to the virus. As per the government directions the panel of experts shall also be available to all children and parents seeking psychological support though phone, audio and video calls.
Lifestyleaviationanalysis.net

Thirty Children Stuck in a Theme Park in Belgium | abroad

The attraction was blocked due to a technical flaw. El Volador, “the pride of the Mexican arena,” is how Bellewaerde Park calls the rotating tower in which children are stuck at about 15 meters high. On Friday afternoon, the park administration said, “Don’t panic, everyone is calm.” Westhock area firefighters...
Boston, MAteamusa.org

Molly Seidel: “Despite My Success As A Runner, I Struggle Too”

Molly Seidel, who qualified last year for Team USA in the marathon, runs during a training session on July 10, 2020 in Boston, Mass. Mental health in sport has become a topic people are talking about much more openly; I’m glad it’s definitely out there in the public discourse and people are paying attention to it as a key aspect of health.
Women's HealthTraverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: Autoimmune disorders in women

Autoimmune disorders are rising in the U.S. Women make up 80 percent of diagnoses. National Women’s Health Month in May offers the opportunity to examine why women are more prone to autoimmune disorders and share advice for finding help. Autoimmune disorders. Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune system...
ScienceWyoming Tribune Eagle

Dillow: My advice to this year's graduates: Be curious

If last year’s graduations were marked by uncertainty, disappointment and doing our best to figure it out anyway, this year’s graduations feel remarkably … anticipatory. After a long slog through the unknown, the world is once again waiting to welcome its newest graduates of all levels with open arms – and not behind the glass of computers and phones. The world is also eager to offer advice to new graduates. An old hippie once said never trust anyone over 30, so feel free to take this way-over-30-year-old’s advice with an extra grain of salt, but here it is all the same: Be curious.