Wyndham Launches Days Inn by Wyndham Brand in Turkey

Following the success of the Motto brand in the Americas, Hilton is continuing to expand the brand in Europe with this upcoming opening in Rotterdam. The new 109-room lifestyle and design hotel will feature the hallmarks of the Motto brand, including flexible and interconnecting guest rooms, open social spaces designed for both work and play, and an innovative food and beverage offering with day and night service. The rooms are equipped with a well-designed work area and amenities, as well as an integrated technology package. Travellers will be able to choose, check in and unlock their room using their own mobile phones.