Wyndham Launches Days Inn by Wyndham Brand in Turkey
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the upcoming opening of the newly built Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Maltepe, its first property in the country under the economy brand. Located close to Maltepe's business district, several nearby recreational areas and with convenient access to Istanbul's city center, the 80-room hotel is slated to open later this summer as travel demand is expected to pick up. It will be complemented by the 176-room Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Esenyurt, a new construction hotel that is part of a mixed-use development scheduled to open in the second part of the year.www.hotelnewsresource.com