Islanders Shut Down Penguins Again to Advance to 2nd Round

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 17 days ago
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — For the second time in three years, the New York Islanders did a masterful job shutting down Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, got some timely goals and are now headed to the second round of the playoffs. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York’s three-goal second period and the Islanders rallied to beat Pittsburgh 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night, setting up a matchup with Boston in the next round. After winning one postseason series in a 25-year stretch — in 2016 — the Islanders have advanced past the first round for the third straight year under coach Barry Trotz.

