Meet The All-Latina Elite Running Team Hoping To Increase BIPOC Representation In The Sport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After two seasons that felt like one relentless grind interrupted only by a strange championship celebration, the Los Angeles Lakers simply need a rest. The 2020 NBA champs weren't happy to be headed home this weekend after the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the first round. Yet the early playoff exit came with the consolation of a title memory that's still fresh in many players' minds — and an abiding belief they will contend again next year if they just rest up and then stay healthy.