Meet The All-Latina Elite Running Team Hoping To Increase BIPOC Representation In The Sport
Elite running teams aren't popular in communities of color, but Angel City Elite is changing that. The Los Angeles-based team of five Latina marathoners formed in 2020 to train and race together, but their mission extends far beyond competing. Their main objective is to diversify the sport by widening the representation of what an elite runner looks like and providing support to those who might otherwise feel unwelcomed.