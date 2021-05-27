Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Stewart To Celebrate 60th Anniversary of Foyt’s 1st Indy Win

By Jack Balzer
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A.J. Foyt will have some company at the Indianapolis 500 as he celebrates the 60th anniversary of his four wins in the storied race. NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart will sit side-by-side next to Foyt on the pit stand. Foyt was Stewart's racing hero growing up. The two drivers eventually became close friends. Stewart made five career Indy 500 starts and even started on the pole as a rookie in 1996. He never finished higher than fifth. Foyt is one of only three four-time Indy 500 winners. He won in 1961, 1964, 1967 and 1977.

