CAMBRIDGE, Oh — According to Guernsey County Sheriff, Jeff Paden, the CODE Taskforce executed a search warrant at a local hotel on Southgate Parkway on Friday. Detectives allegedly located an undetermined amount of suspected narcotics, money, and drug paraphernalia. One female and two males were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Guernsey County Jail. One of the males had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.