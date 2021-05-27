Cancel
Humpback whale migration prompts California to close Dungeness crab season on 1 June

By National Fisherman
seafoodsource.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrabbers in the U.S. state of California must pull their gear by noon on 1 June after state officials decided to end the season, anticipating movement of humpback whales from their breeding grounds back to coastal waters. The closure will shorten the season by four weeks in the central management...

www.seafoodsource.com
The Sportsman's Report Dungeness crab fishery closes June 1

A very difficult couple of years for commercial fishermen just got a bit more difficult. Recent survey data indicate an increase in Humpback whales returning from their winter breeding grounds to California fishing grounds. In consideration of this and all available data and recommendations from staff, the Working Group and other stakeholders, CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham has assessed entanglement risk under the RAMP and announced the closure of the commercial Dungeness crab fishery statewide beginning at noon on June 1, 2021. This seems to fly in the face of recent assessments; “The Risk Assessment and Mitigation Program (RAMP), supported by the work of the Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group, correlates with a drop in marine life entanglements from a high of 22 confirmed entanglements involving Humpback whales, Blue whales or Leatherback sea turtles in 2016 to zero confirmed entanglements this season.” We all want to protect our ocean resources but if current regulations are working, “zero entanglements” then why destroy the commercial crab business?
