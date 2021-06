Last year, Disney opened up submissions for its Launchpad Shorts Incubator and received over 1,100 submissions. Of these, 6 new filmmakers from various backgrounds were chosen to tell their stories. These 6 shorts, all centering around the theme ‘Discover’ – “Dinner is Served,” “The Last of the Chupacabras,” “American Eid,” “Let’s Be Tigers,” “The Little Princess,” and “Growing Fangs” – make up the first season of Launchpad, now streaming on Disney+.