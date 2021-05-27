newsbreak-logo
You Can Audition to be a Part in QCT’s “Chicago”

By Mark Hespen
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 4 days ago
If you missed the auditions the first time around, back in January of 2020, you have a second chance to join the cast!. Quincy Community Theatre is bringing back full musicals to their stage for the first time in well over a year, and you have a chance to join the cast! Quincy Community Theatre posted on their Facebook page today a call for actors to join the already existing cast of the upcoming musical "Chicago" which is set to perform in the last two weekends of July, in the post they say...

