UNCASVILLE, Conn., May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), developer of awe-inspiring integrated entertainment resorts (IER) worldwide, today announced the appointment of Ray Pineault as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Pineault will oversee all day-to-day operations for MGE, including ongoing brand growth and continuing to ensure MGE delivers unmatched personalized services and memorable guest experiences. This marks a truly exciting new chapter for the company as it successfully navigates out of the pandemic and through the ever-evolving world of integrated entertainment and the digital gaming landscape. Pineault has been acting as Interim CEO for MGE since March 31, 2021.