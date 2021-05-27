Cancel
Presidential Election

Reuters first to report Biden looking abroad for electric vehicle metals, in blow to U.S. miners

Cover picture for the articleReuters broke the news that U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists. The plans will be a blow to U.S. miners who had hoped Biden would rely primarily on domestically sourced metals, as his campaign had signaled last autumn, to help fulfill his ambitions for a less carbon-intensive economy.

