Work on the next phase of Ranshaw Way (Highway 965) construction, under general contractor Peterson Contractors, Inc., is expected to begin on June 7. The initial phase will consist of shoulder work to prepare temporary pavement in what is currently the gravel shoulder. During this phase, which will last a couple weeks, Ranshaw Way will remain open to two-way traffic, though the speed limit through the construction zone will be reduced to 25 mph and there may be occasional delays, and all intersections and entrances from the road will remain open. Traffic will be shifted to allow the contractor to work safely on the shoulder.