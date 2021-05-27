Women in Travel Thrive Announces New Strategic Partnerships, Second Day of Impact Featuring Top Names in Travel

Women in Travel Thrive has joined forces with Highgate, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, Vindow, ALICE, AAHOA, the HSMAI Foundation and WINit by GBTA to curb COVID-related career regression among women in the travel industry. With the support of each of these leading global organizations, the growing nonprofit organization is pleased to announce its second Day of Impact will be held virtually June 8-11, 2021. The event will once again offer free mentorship, professional development and access to valuable career opportunities and resources.