The home of Sante Fe Arts District, Baker is one of the top places to live in Denver. It is located on the south of LoDo. It is home to many art galleries, popular restaurants, and parks. More people are searching for apartments on rent in Baker due to its location and low rent compared to many other neighborhoods of Denver. Here are the top tips to find the best apartments for rent in Baker, Denver. We will explain many other things that will give you reasons to rent an apartment in Baker.