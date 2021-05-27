Arsenal in talks to flog regular to Mourinho at Roma despite price discord

Arsenal are ready to have their resolve tested for Granit Xhaka after Roma joined the race to sign the midfielder, according to reports. Xhaka has been at Arsenal since 2016, when he joined from Borussia Monchengladbach. He became club captain at one point but was stripped of the title after clashing with fans in 2019. Since then, he has often been linked with an exit, even though Mikel Arteta has put more faith in him.