Rick Silver, the Special Assistant to the Chief at the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD), is set to retire from law enforcement on June 30th. BPD Chief Tracy Roles said jokingly that this is Silver's last retirement for sure. In all seriousness, Chief Roles said the police department has been very fortunate to have a dedicated public servant like Rick Silver. He said there are more important things in life than working all the time, so he's happy for Silver and his family to get the opportunity to be outside of law enforcement; he's happy that Silver gets to enjoy some of the things that he deserves to enjoy because he has put in the time.