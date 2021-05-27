Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

DOJ orders casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign lobbyist after he pushed Trump to expel a Chinese businessman wanted as a fugitive in his home country

madnesshub.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn has been told by the Biden Justice Department to register as a foreign agent after he allegedly pressed his friend, former President Donald Trump, to deny a visa to a Chinese businessman at the request of Beijing. Wynn, the co-founder of Wynn Resorts whose...

www.madnesshub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Steve Wynn
Person
Guo Wengui
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Washington Dc#Fugitive#Casino#Wynn Resorts#Law#Doj#Forbes#The Wall Street Journal#Fara#Pro Nazi#G News#Gtv Media Group#Portuguese#Dailymail Com#Domestic Lobbyists#Fbi Agents#Bribery#Money Laundering#Macau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden revokes, replaces Trump executive orders on Chinese-owned apps

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday on ensuring the security of American user data in regard to foreign-owned apps such as TikTok, revoking and replacing three Trump-era executive orders to impose a more structured "criteria-based decision framework" for potential bans. Driving the news: It's the latest in a series...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
NBC News

Biden reverses Trump's effort to ban TikTok, orders broader review of foreign-owned apps

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday revoking a Trump-era order aimed at banning TikTok, the popular video app. Biden's new order instead called for a broad review of foreign-owned applications and directs the Secretary of Commerce, the Director of National Intelligence and other agencies to provide reports to the president on the potential risk such apps pose to personal data and national security risks.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

President Biden revokes Trump's attempted ban of TikTok

President Joe Biden has reversed executive orders from former President Donald Trump that tried to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok. Mr. Biden replaced the failed ban with a new executive order calling for a government review of foreign-owned apps, and whether they pose any security risks. The White...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Now we know how far Giuliani went for Trump

Listen to this audio, exclusively obtained by CNN, of Rudy Giuliani in July 2019 -- when he was still President Donald Trump's lawyer and henchman -- cajoling an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into Joe Biden.
Public Safetycdcgamingreports.com

Another sad, unfortunate chapter in the saga of Steve Wynn

Steve Wynn once seemed to be charmed as a casino operator and as a man; whatever he touched succeeded. That charm lasted from the 1970s until January 2018, when the Wall Street Journal published an article alleging sexual misconduct toward “numerous women and former employees” by Wynn. The timing for him was bad; it was the height of the Me Too movement. Big names in politics, business, entertainment, and sports came tumbling down day after day. Some, like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein, went to prison; others like Steve Wynn were forced out of their careers. Wynn denied the allegations, but within a month, he resigned from Wynn Resorts and sold his stock. He also resigned his fundraising position with the Republican National Committee.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

Steve Wynn, international man of mystery

“Foreign agent.” That’s who Steve Wynn is, according to the Justice Department, which is prepared to sue the disgraced casino mogul if he doesn’t register as an aegis of Red China‘s government. Seems that Steve was carrying water for the ChiComms during Donald Trump‘s administration. Specifically, he was leaning on the White House to extradite a certain Guo Wengui, who sought asylum in our great country back in 2014. The Chinese say Guo is wanted for bribery and sexual assault. And of course we can always take the Beijing government at its word. (*Cough*Wuhan*Cough*) Ultimately, in another chapter of the Trump/Wynn love-hate relationship, The Donald didn’t cede to Wynn’s pressure … perhaps because Guo is card-carrying member of the Mar-a-Lago country club. He’s also in Steve Bannon‘s Rolodex, which obviously didn’t hurt his cause.
Las Vegas, NVknpr

Steve Wynn Called Foreign Agent

Former Las Vegas casino tycoon Steve Wynn faces a demand from the Justice Department that he register as a foreign agent who did work on behalf of China, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to the report, Wynn spoke with a Chinese government official about Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui. He...
Congress & Courtsgamblingnews.com

Wynn Resorts Founder Steve Wynn Faces Now Legal Trouble with the Department of Justice

After accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Steve Wynn, the founder and former head of Wynn Resorts stepped down from the company. He repeatedly asserted that he hadn’t done anything wrong, despite a number of individuals stepping forward to allegedly confirm his deviant behavior. That was a couple of years ago and Wynn has still been trying to shake free of the demons ever since. The Department of Justice (DOJ) just added a new demon, though, that will keep Wynn and his legal team busy for a while longer. The government agency asserts that Wynn must register as a foreign lobbyist or face legal action.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

DOJ Demands Steve Wynn Register as Foreign Agent or Face Court Battle

The Justice Department has notified Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn that he must register as a foreign agent acting on behalf of China or face a court battle, The Wall Street Journal reports. In 2017, Wynn spoke with a Chinese government official about a Chinese billionaire, Guo Wengui, and later lobbied Donald Trump’s administration to deport the businessman from the U.S. back to China, where he’s a wanted fugitive. Guo is charged with sexual assault, bribery, and other crimes; he has denied accusations of wrongdoing and called them political persecution. He has also been linked to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The DOJ has told Wynn—who once had business ties to gambling hotspot Macau—that he must register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act or face litigation forcing him to comply. Wynn’s attorney told the Journal, “Steve Wynn never served as an agent or lobbyist for China or anyone else.” Guo welcomed the news in a statement, calling Wynn “a greedy spy of the Chinese Communist Party.”
LawPosted by
The Hill

DOJ preparing to sue Steve Wynn to register as foreign lobbyist: report

The Department of Justice is reportedly preparing to sue luxury Las Vegas casino developer Steve Wynn in order to force him to register as a foreign lobbyist over allegations that he attempted to lobby Trump administration officials to obtain a diplomatic favor for China. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Judge dismisses Steve Bannon's fraud case after Trump pardon

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon's federal fraud charges were dismissed by a federal judge in New York City on Tuesday because of his presidential pardon by former president Trump. Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres' decision to dismiss the criminal charges over a scheme to privately finance...
Foreign PolicySFGate

Chinese businessman with links to Steve Bannon is driving force for a sprawling disinformation network, researchers say

A sprawling online network tied to Chinese businessman Guo Wengui has become a potent platform for disinformation in the United States, attacking the safety of coronavirus vaccines, promoting false election-fraud claims and spreading baseless QAnon conspiracies, according to research published Monday by the network analysis company Graphika. The report, provided...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Chinese billionaire whose yacht Steve Bannon was arrested on 'is behind fake news network which peddles lies about COVID vaccines, the election and QAnon', research finds

A Chinese billionaire with close ties to Steve Bannon is behind a fake news network peddling lies about COVID vaccines, the election and QAnon, research shows. Guo Wengui is said to be the 'linchpin' of a digital web which falsely suggested the coronavirus shots are 'poison', said there was widespread election fraud in 2020 and posted an 'extensive collection' of videos about the Q conspiracy theory.
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump teases 2024 run but legal threat rises as investigations ramp up

He’s Teflon Don no more, at least when it comes to court. Donald Trump, no longer insulated by claims of presidential protections, faces a host of increasingly serious legal problems in some of the US’s most high-profile courts, including both criminal investigation and civil litigation. So even as Trump maintains...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Trump Was So 'Gobsmacked' by Fauci Emails, He Paused a Golf Game to Take a Call about Them

Donald Trump has a new obsession now: Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails. He remains bitter, aides say, that—in his view—COVID-19 and the economic damage it did cost him his presidency. Trump and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, left office saying they believed intelligence suggested that COVID-19 had leaked from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. But Fauci and his allies in the scientific community had dismissed the lab-leak theory early in 2020, and partly for that reason, most of the mainstream media paid little attention to Trump's claims. It was frequently branded, with Fauci's implicit blessing, a right wing conspiracy theory.
POTUSThe Guardian

First Thing: ‘Teflon Don no more’ as legal threats mount against Trump

Donald Trump faces a growing legal threat as investigations gather pace – potentially posing significant obstacles to a 2024 presidential run. No longer shielded by claims of presidential protections, a series of increasingly grave legal issues – both criminal investigation and civil litigation – are mounting in court. The former...