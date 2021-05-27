newsbreak-logo
Tourism council asks people to #PictureOleBrook

By Brett Campbell
Daily Leader
Cover picture for the articleAn ongoing effort to further promote the arts has begun in the downtown area of Brookhaven. The kickoff artwork for the Brookhaven Tourism Council’s Picture Ole Brook project is a mural by Brookhaven artist Derek Covington Smith, at the corner of South Jackson and West Chickasaw streets. Utilizing bright colors and bold black lines, the painting begun by Smith Wednesday on the south side of the J. Allan’s building has already drawn the attention of passersby.

