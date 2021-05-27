Tourism council asks people to #PictureOleBrook

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this classic three bedroom, 2.5 bath farmhouse in Wesson School District, located conveniently close to I-55! This home features a huge den in addition to living room, that could be used as a play room, game room, man cave, etc! The kitchen has an area that could be a coffee bar and a formal dining area. The fireplace is the center of the living room, with a beautiful staircase leading to the two bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. The master bedroom is downstairs with a jucuzzi tub. The upstairs has a room, that could be used as storage or coverted into another useful room. The 3+/- acres has a small creek that runs pretty much year round at the back of the property, with lots of room to roam.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Trinity Webb, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This modern Contemporary 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with pool and pool house which sits on a 1.29-acre lot won't be on the market long. The owners have completely updated the home both inside and out. New Roof in 2019, new paint both inside and outside of the home<p><strong>For open house information, contact Timothy Posey, Abide Real Estate Services, PLLC at 601-874-5802</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking for a little heaven on earth? This 3/3.5 with 2,580 sf plus office above the garage. Master ensuite downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs each having their own bath and separated by an open banister walkway. Downstairs den could double as a fourth bedroom should you need that opportunity. Open kitchen/dining and breakfast with wood flooring, Quartz island with gas cooktop and marble Herringbone backsplash. This 10 acre farm is self-sustaining with fruit trees and herbs galoreapple, fig, pomegranate, pear, pine nuts, muscadine, blueberries, gogi berries, Elderberry, raspberry, blackberry, kiwi, asparagus, oregano, garlic, horse radish, rosemary, spinach, cilantro, turmeric, leeks, chives and thyme. Energy conscious through and through with solar panels, tank less water heaters, Tulikivi soapstone fireplace, double pane tilt sash windows. Endless entertaining opportunities with back covered patio, outdoor kitchen overlooking fountain and gardens.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sydney Wilson, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is a neat piece of property that is located minutes from Brookhaven --just off Highway 550. This property consists of 1.51 acres and can be purchased with or without the camper. The property with the land, camper and building is $68,780.00---or the land and the building $58,300.00. The metal building that the camper is under is 24ft. x 35 long; part of the building this being a storage that has a toilet, washer/dryer and a place for a lawnmower and other things to be stored.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Janice Boling, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>