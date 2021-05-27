newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Celebrities React To Diddy Posting A Rare TBT Picture w/ Him & Jennifer Lopez, Does He Want Her Back?

By L'Oréal
HOT 97
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe shared a super throwback of him and Jennifer Lopez on his main Instagram page. In the caption, he simply put “TBT.” Take a look:. Fans are flooding the comment section, asking if he’s trying to get back with J. Lo. Even celebrities chimed in. Keyshia Cole commented, “tell [her] come on home, baby.” Diddy’s sons King Combs and Justin support it. King Combs said, “killa,” and Jus put fire emojis. The majority of the online critics seem to support the idea of the two getting back together.

www.hot97.com
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Shyne
Person
Keyshia Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbt#The Neighborhood Talk#Tbt#Killa#Fire Emojis#Rare#Comment Section#Incident#Reckless Endangerment#Gun Possession#Assault#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Ben Affleck Moving In With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reunion has taken the world by storm, ever since the two were photographed on vacation in Montana. One tabloid is claiming the two are already moving in together. Is there any truth to rumors of their rushed living situation? Gossip Cop investigates. Moving On And...
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Jennifer Lopez 'smitten' with Ben Affleck: 'You can tell she's really happy'

Jennifer Lopez is “smitten” with Ben Affleck. The ‘Hustlers’ star recently rekindled her romance with the 48-year-old actor – whom she previously dated almost two decades ago – after splitting from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year. And sources have now said Jennifer couldn’t be happier in her new...
BaseballHuffingtonPost

Alex Rodriguez Has 2 Words For Someone Asking About Bennifer 2.0

Alex Rodriguez used to let his bat speak for him. Now the former New York Yankees great is letting his old team do it. Page Six reported Tuesday that when asked in Miami how he felt about his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez going on vacation with her old flame Ben Affleck, Rodriguez responded: “Go Yankees.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

J-Lo and Ben Affleck are back together: ‘They have always loved each other,’ says source

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck vacationing together on May 10 in Montana at the uber-exclusive Yellowstone Club — a favorite retreat for A-list celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Tom Brady — insiders thought “they were just friends,” according to the Post. “Even people close to Ben were taken by surprise.”
TV Showsfoxwilmington.com

‘Jeopardy!’ fans stunned by ‘Bennifer’ clue in episode filmed weeks before J. Lo, Ben Affleck’s reunion

“Jeopardy!” fans were in disbelief Friday night as the episode filmed weeks prior to its airing appeared to predict Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. The popular game show’s first clue of the night quizzed contestants on which celebrity couple was known to the public as “Bennifer.” Pop culture diehards know the answer is Lopez and Affleck and went wild on Twitter, given the former engaged couple’s meetups and Montana vacation in recent weeks.
RetailAllure

Jennifer Lopez Has Brand-New Curtain Bangs for Summer

Curtain bangs have been having a moment lately. The lengthy fringe has been spotted all over social media and, of course, on a few celebrities, too. Gabrielle Union revealed a set of sleek bangs that fell just past her cheekbones in September 2020. Rihanna tried the look on for size in a retro-themed Savage X Fenty shoot in March 2021. Just a few weeks later in April, Anne Hathway emerged with her honey-brown hair cut with — you guessed it — a set of side-swept curtain bangs. Now, Jennifer Lopez is the latest to debut the face-framing fringe, indicating that the look will probably continue to go strong through the upcoming summer.
Musiczapgossip.com

Jennifer Lopez hits the studio as she teases ‘sexy’ new music

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer-and-actress appeared to tease that new music is on the way over the weekend. She captioned a snap of herself in the recording booth: “Sexy summer fun coming.”. Jennifer’s last single was 2020’s ‘In The Morning’. Meanwhile, the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star’s...
CelebritiesIn Style

Jennifer Lopez Shared Rare Family Photos for Mother's Day

She's not a regular mom ... she's J.Lo. Jennifer Lopez celebrated Mother's Day with her two kids, daughter, Emme and son, Maximillian, and her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez at an outdoor restaurant over the weekend. The singer, actress, and businesswoman posted to Instagram to commemorate the special occasion. "#MothersDay with my...
CelebritiesSlate

What Everyone Forgot About Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Seventeen years may sound like a random amount of time to spend out of sight, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have decided that if it’s good enough for the cicadas, it’s good enough for them. The couple once known as Bennifer has reunited, according to entertainment news outlets all across the land. After first igniting rumors by hanging out together at the end of April, Affleck, who spent most of the pandemic dating actress Ana de Armas, and Lopez, who recently broke off her engagement to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, were photographed vacationing in Montana together over the past week. Though neither party has confirmed that they’re back together, sources close to Lopez have pointedly not denied it, telling People that she “had a great time with Ben” and E! that “the chemistry is unreal.”
Musicpurewow.com

Alert! Jennifer Lopez Is Working on Some ‘Sexy Summer Fun’ Music

We hope you're ready to hit the dance floor, because Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old actress and musician posted an Instagram photo where she is seen singing in a studio. She captioned the photo with a vague teaser, saying, "Sexy summer fun coming," along with some music note and heart emojis.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

A-Rod’s Dinner Table Signals There’s Still Room for J Lo

Alex Rodriguez seemingly had an ulterior motive in sharing a nice photo of himself having dinner with his daughters — sending a not-so-subtle signal to Jennifer Lopez. A-Rod posted the pic Thursday night — a pretty delicious looking dinner spread with his teenage daughters, Tasha and Ella, and captioned it … “Din din with my girls! #DaddyDinnerDate.”
Beauty & FashionElle

Jennifer Lopez Just Got A Blunt Curtain Fringe (And I'm Obsessed)

You know how there are some people out there in the world that can magically suit ANY hair colour, length or style? Well, we think it’s safe to say that Jennifer Lopez is one of those super-humans. Seriously, the woman has worked so many hairstyles from a wavy bob to XXL hair extensions - and never fails to look uh-mazing.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ben Affleck appears to be wearing the same watch Jennifer Lopez gave him in 2002

Ben Affleck has been spotted wearing what looks like the same watch Jennifer Lopez gave him in 2002, further fuelling rumours of a reunion.The pair, who were engaged between 2002 and 2004, have been seen together in recent weeks.During a recent trip to Miami, Florida, Affleck was seen wearing the watch, reportedly a Franck Muller Cintrée Curvex on a Chrome Hearts bracelet, costing upwards of $9,000 (£6,400).Twitter user @jloaffleck notes that the watch is very similar to the one Lopez gave him during the filming of her 2002 music video, Jenny From The Block, which he starred in.In the video, Lopez gives Affleck a box, presumably containing the watch. Viewers...